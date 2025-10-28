New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks suffered their first loss of the season against an unlikely stronghold on Sunday. The Knickerbockers will try to get back on track by winning Tuesday's clash in Milwaukee, set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST. The Milwaukee Bucks will be attempting to snap a five-game losing streak versus the Knicks.

The Knicks are very slight money line favorites to win Tuesday, giving up a point or two on the spread.

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-105)

Bucks +1.5 (-101)

Money line

Knicks -114

Bucks +110

Total

Over 229.5 (-100)

Under 229.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks five straight times.

Betting totals have gone over in six of the last seven Knicks-Bucks games.

Milwaukee has averaged 126.5 points in its first two games of the season.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Center Mitchell Robinson is out due to an ankle injury.

Guard Miles McBride is out for personal reasons.

Milwaukee Bucks

Forward Kyle Kuzma is out with an ankle injury.

Guard Cole Anthony is out with an illness.

Guard Kevin Porter Jr is out with a left ankle sprain.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Poor shooting from 3-point range led to the Knicks' first loss. "The Knicks bench shot 1-of-18 from deep in an ugly effort," reports Russell Richardson of Posting and Toasting. Richardson, however, also praises the Knicks' new head coach Mike Brown, who adjusted with more bigs when the Heat stacked huge forwards in its frontcourt. Brown spent his postgame lamenting a transition-defense effort that gave the Heat a total of 31 foul shots. It's probable that the Knicks will not try to manufacture many offensive rebounds versus the "Greek Freak" in Milwaukee, jumping back to guard faster after missing shots.

That angle plays into the Knicks-Bucks game's subtext. Giannis Antetokounmpo is rumored to be looking at New York as a landing spot for 2026 if Milwaukee doesn't realize its potential with a better postseason team this time around. The Big Apple's win streak over Milwaukee is a powerful argument for getting the iconic big man to make a move eastward. Both lineups know that Tuesday night's outcome could be a factor in whether Antetokounmpo sees the Bucks as a long-term option or soon chooses the Knicks.