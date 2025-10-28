New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds, Spread, and Total

Stop the presses, or at least the betting counter. The New Jersey Devils are sportsbook favorites to beat the Colorado Avalanche in the second contest of a home-and-home series this Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. What's more is that New Jersey is forecasted to clinch that two-game sweep on the road in Denver.

Las Vegas has taken notice of the Devils' electrifying eight-game win streak, which began innocuously with a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 11. Since then, the Devils have scored 27 goals to their opponents' 14, defeating the Panthers, Oilers, and Maple Leafs in succession along the way, and getting two goals from superstar forward Jack Hughes in a 4-3 overtime conquest of the Avalanche.

It's especially hard to garner a favorite's line over the Avalanche, as the Devils have, when the Avs have started the season so hot with five wins and one regulation loss. But it's tough for analysts to imagine anyone tripping New Jersey at this moment, unless Devils goaltender Jake Allen has an off night.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-180)

Avalanche -1.5 (+162)

Money line

Devils +148

Avalanche -154

Total

Over 6 (-111)

Under 6 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche Betting Trends

The New Jersey Devils have won eight consecutive times.

Colorado has lost only once in regulation this season.

Totals have gone over in four of the last five Devils-Avalanche games.

New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Defenseman Brett Pesce is out with a lower body injury.

Center Cody Glass is out with an upper body injury.

Left winger Juho Lammikko is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Right winger Evgenii Dadonov is on the injured reserve with a hand injury.

Colorado Avalanche

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Right winger Logan O'Connor is on the injured reserve following hip surgery.

Left winger Joel Kiriranta is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Defenseman Samuel Girard is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Jacob MacDonald is on the injured reserve following hip surgery.

New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche Predictions and Picks

The Devils' eighth straight win came at a cost. "When Brett Pesce became injured at the end of the first period, his lack of presence was felt throughout the rest of the blue line," according to two cents from James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now. Defenseman Simon Nemec was superb in a double-shifting performance, adding three assists to his season total of seven. But with a lot of names added to the Devils' injury list, it's been up to impressive newcomers like Arseni Gritsyuk to pick up the slack.

The Avalanche can hope to outscore the Devils. They just probably can't hope to keep Tuesday's visitors from lighting the lamp. Colorado is still struggling to find the right goaltending behind Nathan MacKinnon's elite cast of skaters. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood only carries a .904 save percentage on the season to rank in the NHL's bottom-third among starting netminders. Colorado still misses the days of Darcy Kuemper.