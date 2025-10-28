Islanders vs Bruins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Bruins' early-season stumble faces another test Tuesday night, as the New York Islanders arrive at TD Garden having won four of their last five and looking to build more momentum. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

New York (4-3-1) has points in five straight games (4-0-1) after falling 4–3 in a shootout to Philadelphia on Saturday. Simon Holmstrom scored a short-handed goal, while Anthony Duclair and Max Tsyplakov also contributed as the Islanders continue to show offensive balance. Ilya Sorokin, who will start in Boston, made 23 saves in the loss and is 4-3-2 lifetime against the Bruins with a .906 save percentage.

The Bruins (4-7-0) are playing the second half of a back-to-back after a 7–2 loss Monday in Ottawa. Boston has dropped seven of its last eight games following a 3–0 start. Morgan Geekie and Viktor Arvidsson provided the lone goals in Monday's defeat, while Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start in net against the Islanders, having gone 1-3 with an .845 save percentage so far this season.

Bo Horvat leads the Islanders with nine points (five goals, four assists), and Mathew Barzal has 21 career points in 26 games against Boston. David Pastrnak paces the Bruins with 13 points, including five goals, while Geekie's seven goals lead the team.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+180)

Bruins +1.5 (196)

Money line

Islanders -135

Bruins +131

Total

Over 6 (-114)

Under 6 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Bruins Betting Trends

The Islanders are 4-4 against the spread, including 2-1 on the road.

The Bruins are 7-4 against the spread, 4-2 at home.

The total has gone over in eight of the Islanders' last nine games.

The total has gone over in eight of the Bruins' past 10 home games.

The Islanders have lost seven of the last 10 matchups against the Bruins.

The over has hit in eight of the Bruins' last nine home games against the Islanders.

Islander vs Bruins Injury Reports

Islanders

Alexander Romanov, D — IR (upper body).

Maxim Shabanov, RW — Out (upper body).

Pierre Engvall, LW — IR (hip and ankle).

Semyon Varlamov, G — IR (knee).

Ethan Bear, D —IR (undisclosed).

Bruins

Hampus Lindholm, D — IR (undisclosed).

Jordan Harris, D — IR (lower body).

Islanders vs Bruins Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the Islanders in this one. I just don't love the spot here for the Bruins on the second half of a back-to-back, and I think the Islanders have the goaltending edge by a fair margin in this game. The Islanders have also been playing some really solid hockey as well as of late, while the Bruins just continue to find ways to lose games. Give me New York here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

"Boston had dropped six straight and are playing their third game in four nights here. Korpisalo has been less than inspiring in his outings between the pipes this season, which should play to the strengths of the visitors. New York is tied for second in the league in goals per game this season as they are denting the twine with abandon in the early going .... Until we see some sign of competent play from Korpisalo, you have to fade the Bruins here. New York skates away with a road win in this contest." — Chris King, Winners and Whiners