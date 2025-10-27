Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will continue their stretch of difficult games when they face the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Nets opened the season with a somewhat soft matchup against the Charlotte Hornets but have since faced the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs, two teams that are widely expected to be playoff squads. The Rockets fall into that category, too, and Brooklyn has seven straight games against 2024-25 playoff teams to look forward to following its trip to Houston.

It is no surprise that the Nets are off to a tough start. Brooklyn is once again in the middle of the rebuilding process, relying on a host of rookie first-round picks to play significant minutes. Veterans Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. lead the team in scoring but also contribute to the defensive lapses that have allowed every opponent to score 118 or more points against the Nets. Improvement is unlikely to come against a dangerous Rockets lineup that is still looking for its first win.

Despite a championship-caliber roster, the Rockets have dropped two games in a row. The first, a double-overtime thriller against the Oklahoma City Thunder, showed just how high Houston's ceiling is. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun provide top-tier scoring capability on any given possession, and the defensive depth from Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason allows the Rockets to match up well with virtually any team in the NBA, including a Brooklyn team that has two reliable scorers.

Spread

Nets +15.5 (-100)

Rockets -15.5 (-110)

Money line

Nets +881

Rockets -909

Totals

Over 225.5 (-109)

Under 225.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Rockets Betting Trends

The Nets are 1-1-1 ATS this year.

The Nets failed to cover in both of their games on the road.

The over is 2-1 in Brooklyn's games this season.

The Rockets are 1-1 ATS this year.

The Rockets did not cover in their only home game.

The over is 1-0-1 in Houston's games.

Nets vs Rockets Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams, F - Day-to-Day.

Danny Wolf, F - Out.

Drake Powell, G - Day-to-Day.

Houston Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith, F - Out.

Nets vs Rockets Prediction and Pick

David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays writes, "Houston's size and rebounding edge behind Sengun and Adams should decide this game, while Durant continues to be the best scorer for the Rockets. Brooklyn's defensive struggles and playing a back-to-back put them at a disadvantage. Final Score Prediction: Houston Rockets win, 123–116."