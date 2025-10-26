Former New York Jets Center Nick Mangold Dies at 41

Nick Mangold, the rock-solid New York Jets center, has died at 41 due to kidney disease complications.

Playing for the Jets as their first-round pick, he stayed with the team for 11 seasons. His outstanding play earned him seven Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors from 2008 to 2015.

The Ohio State star started every game in his first five NFL seasons - something only D'Brickashaw Ferguson had done in Jets history. He amazed everyone his rookie year, giving up just half a sack and getting only three penalties while leading the offensive line.

Draft expert Mike Mayock spotted his potential early on. "The best prospect at center in the last 15 years," said Mayock to Jets X-Factor.

Over 164 regular-season games, he ranks sixth among Jets offensive linemen. His leadership helped guide the team to back-to-back AFC Championship games in 2009 and 2010.

At Ohio State, he shined for three years, earning All-Big Ten honors. He then took over from Kevin Mawae as the Jets' centerpiece, making an impact right away.

He played in seven playoff games, tied for seventh in Jets history. The numbers speak for themselves: his 84 Pro-Football-Reference Approximate Value points match Ken O'Brien for 17th all-time.