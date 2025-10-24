San Jose Sharks vs New Jersey Devils Odds, Spread, and Totals

The San Jose Sharks will make the cross-country trip to visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The teams enter this contest with opposite records, as the Sharks only earned their first win on Thursday against the New York Rangers in an overtime thriller. The Devils, on the other hand, have had a fantastic start to the season, rattling off six straight wins after dropping their season opener to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The problems have come from all sides for San Jose. The lineup has featured both Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic in the net, and both have failed to provide any sort of stability. The defense as a whole has let the team down, allowing five or more goals in half of the Sharks' games. The offense has shown flashes, but they have largely been because of defensive lapses from its opponents, not because of solid play of its own. A date with a red-hot Devils team is unlikely to fix any of the problems the Sharks are experiencing.

The highlight of New Jersey's season has been its offensive consistency. The Devils have scored at least three goals in every single game, led by Jesper Bratt's 11 points and Jack Hughes' six goals, both of which lead the team in their respective categories. Jake Allen has been fantastic in the net, amassing a 93% save percentage through his four starts, anchoring a defense that has been surprisingly good this season. The Sharks offer an intriguing opportunity for Jersey to continue its win streak.

Spread

Sharks +1.5 (+122)

Devils -1.5 (-131)

Money line

Sharks +302

Devils -318

Totals

Over 6 (-112)

Under 6 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Sharks vs Devils Betting Trends

The Sharks are 4-3 ATS this year.

The Sharks are 2-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 5-2 ATS in San Jose's games.

The Devils are 6-1 ATS this season.

The Devils are 4-1 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 5-2 in San Jose's games.

Sharks vs Devils Injury Reports

San Jose Sharks

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D - Out.

John Klingberg, D - Out.

Nick Leddy, D - Day-to-Day.

New Jersey Devils

Cody Glass, C - Day-to-Day.

Juho Lammikko, C - Out.

Evgenii Dadonov, LW - Out.

Zack MacEwen, RW - Out.

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out.

Jacob Markstrom, G - Out.

Sharks vs Devils Prediction and Pick

Dean Whitaker of Winners and Whiners writes, "Devils -1.5 is a strong play given how dominant New Jersey has looked through the first two weeks of the season. They've won six straight, outscoring opponents 28–18 and controlling possession in nearly every game. Jack Hughes is in peak form, Jesper Bratt is facilitating at a high level, and the Devils' depth scoring has kept pressure on opposing defenses shift after shift. Against a San Jose team that's allowed 29 goals and is playing the second half of a back-to-back, New Jersey's speed and puck movement should create separation early.