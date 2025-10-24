Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Rutgers can't seem to stop the bleeding of an extended losing streak. The Scarlet Knights' ugly 56-10 defeat at the hands of No. 6 ranked Oregon punctuates a four-game skid that began once Rutgers was done playing against lightweights. Maybe the only saving grace would be a break in the schedule.

Wouldn't you know, it looks like Rutgers may have gotten just that. The 3-4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to visit the Purdue Boilermakers, a team with an even worse 2-5 record, this Saturday at noon EST. Purdue's offense has looked worse and worse throughout the Boilermakers' own losing skid, which became far worse last week when QB Ryan Browne left Purdue's fourth straight loss with an injury.

Rutgers is only favored by a couple of points over Purdue in betting lines. But to be favored in any game is a blessing for the ailing Scarlet Knights. Meanwhile, the tilt's total points line is high-balled at close to 60.

Spread

Scarlet Knights -2.5 (+104)

Boilermakers +2.5 (-122)

Money line

Scarlet Knights -113

Boilermakers +108

Total

Over 58.5 (-108)

Under 58.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers Betting Trends

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have lost four consecutive games.

The Purdue Boilermakers have lost five consecutive games.

Rutgers is currently 2-0 in its series with Purdue.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out for the season following knee surgery.

Running back CJ Campbell Jr is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Samuel Brown V is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Vernon Allen III is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Ian Strong is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Purdue Boilermakers

Wide receiver Jalil Hall is out with a leg injury.

Quarterback Ryan Browne is doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end George Burhenn is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers Predictions and Picks

Could it be Rutgers' weakness that wakes Purdue up, instead of the vice versa? Rutgers is acknowledged to have had one of the program's worst-ever performances on defense against Oregon, which scored six times in the opening half of last weekend's thrash-fest. Caden Handwork of Sports Illustrated argues that analysts shouldn't be so shocked at the Big Ten also-ran's hideous total of 750 opposing yards allowed versus Oregon, noting that the Washington Huskies also “torched” the Scarlet Knights for 579 yards.

Purdue's offense isn't licking its chops for any opponent. Browne, who is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, was spelled by the Arkansas transfer Malachi Singleton in Purdue's 19-0 loss to Northwestern last week. Singleton, needless to say after a game with such an ugly score, wasn't effective. Rutgers fans scarcely feel better about QB Athan Kaliakmanis' hideous stat line and two INTs against Oregon.