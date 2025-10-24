Rutgers, Purdue Look for First Big Ten Win in Saturday Matchup

Two teams still searching for a Big Ten victory meet at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Rutgers (3-4) takes on Purdue (2-5) at noon in a game that could define their seasons.

Purdue comes in reeling from five consecutive losses with a daunting schedule ahead: Michigan, Ohio State, Washington, and Indiana. The Knights, who have dropped their last four games, still face challenging road trips to Illinois and Ohio State.

The Knights' offense runs through QB Athan Kaliakmanis, who has racked up 1,864 passing yards. Their passing game has been solid, with only one poor showing against Oregon. On the ground, Antwan Raymond has been a workhorse, accumulating 615 yards.

Purdue's defense has struggled mightily - opponents have piled up 400 rushing yards and 1,000 passing yards in just three games. Their QB Ryan Browne has thrown for 1,572 yards but has been inconsistent with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Turnovers could be the difference maker. Apart from their Oregon game, the Knights have taken good care of the ball. They've forced 14 turnovers from opponents in five games.

History sides with Rutgers, who's won both previous meetings. Their last game in West Lafayette in 2020 saw them overcome a 23-13 halftime deficit, scoring 21 points in the third quarter to win 37-30.

Vegas expects a close one, with the Knights favored by just 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Devin Mockobee leads Purdue's ground game with 430 yards and four touchdowns. When throwing deep, Browne looks for his speedy receivers Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III.

The teams' first meeting was in 2017, with Rutgers winning a tight one 14-12 at home. In their brief series history, they've put up 93 total points.