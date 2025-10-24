New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics had very different debut performances on Wednesday night, and it shows in the betting odds for the head-to-head clash to follow. The Knickerbockers are cast as big point spread favorites for this Friday's 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff against the Celtics inside Madison Square Garden.

New York was confident and decisive in the Knicks' 119-111 victory over Cleveland. Karl-Anthony Towns, a cager who some analysts had predicted to move on from the Knicks this offseason, joined OG Anunoby with double-double numbers as the frontcourt had its way with the Cavs. Cleveland's hot third frame troubled Spike Lee and the usual cast of onlookers, but the Knicks sped away in the late-going.

Boston held a similar mid-game lead over Philadelphia, but the Celtics didn't get the job done, surrendering a 117-116 comeback win to the pedestrian 76ers. Guard Derrick White and forward Jaylen Brown combined for 50 points that only underscored Boston's lack of bench scoring in the contest.

Spread

Knicks -3.5 (-104)

Celtics +3.5 (-105)

Money line

Knicks -156

Celtics +145

Total

Over 230 (-107)

Under 230 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Favorites have covered ATS four times in a row in Knicks-Celtics games.

New York went 0-4 against Boston in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Totals have gone over in four of the last five regular-season meetings.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is day-to-day with a quadricep strain.

Forward OG Anunoby is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Center Mitchell Robinson is out due to load management.

Guard Josh Hart is out with a back injury.

Boston Celtics

Guard Jaylen Brown is day-to-day with a hamstring strain.

Forward Jayson Tatum is out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

The Knicks' bright odds to go 2-0 stand next to an injury report that shows Towns and Anunoby at less than 100%. Could it be that it's not just Jayson Tatum's absence for Boston that's driving the markets but also the fresh memory of New York's surprisingly easy dismissal of Beantown in the 2024-25 playoffs? While the Big Apple's starting lineup may be healthier than Boston's stars, NBA gamblers must be conservative about throwing money at playoff momentum when the next season has just started.

Meanwhile, the Celtics did get a solid bench performance from guard Anfernee Simons in the letdown loss to the 76ers. What's more, Boston's center Neemias Queta drew unanimous rave reviews after the Celtics' first tilt. “(The) battle between (76ers big man) Joel Embiid and Queta was lopsided. The production heavily favored the Celtics' big man,” reports Justin Grasso of SI Fastbreak.