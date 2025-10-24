Jets vs Bengals: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Jets are still looking for their first win of the season and will try to keep the defense trending up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Jets are 0-7 and just lost to the Carolina Panthers, 13-6. It was a close first half, but the Jets just couldn't find the end zone. New York lost in total yards 302-220 and turned the ball over twice. They lost in time of possession and went 0-for-1 in the red zone. The Jets were decent on third downs and didn't take too many penalties. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor went 10-for-22, for 126 yards, and two interceptions.

The Bengals are 3-4 and just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-31. The game was a high-scoring shootout between the old quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco. The Bengals won in total yards from 470-396. Cincinnati won in time of possession and went 2-for-5 in the red zone. The red zone defense only went 1-for-4. Ja'Marr Chase led the way on offense with 16 catches, for a total of 161 yards, and one touchdown.

Spread

Jets +6.5 (-113)

Bengals -6.5 (+104)

Money line

Jets +257

Bengals -270

Total

OVER 44.5 (-113)

UNDER 44.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Bengals Betting Trends

NY Jets is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Jets' last 14 games.

NY Jets is 0-7 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Cincinnati's last six games.

Cincinnati is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Cincinnati's last 10 games at home.

Jets vs Bengals Injury Reports

New York Jets

Breece Hall, RB - Questionable

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable

Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable

Garrett Wilson, WR - Questionable

Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable

Stone Smartt, TE - Questionable

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable

Quincy Williams, LB - Injured reserve

Cam Jones, LB - Questionable

Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Cincinnati Bengals

Tanner Hudson, TE - Questionable

Cedric Johnson, DE - Injured reserve

Trey Hendrickson, DE - Questionable

Marco Wilson, CB - Questionable

Cam Sample, DE - Questionable

Matt Lee, C - Questionable

Mike Gesicki, TE - Injured reserve

Joe Burrow, QB - Injured reserve

Cordell Volson, G - Injured reserve

Daijahn Anthony, S - Injured reserve

Erick All Jr., TE - Out

Jets vs Bengals Predictions and Picks

New York is currently 32nd in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 26th in points against. The Jets' offense has failed to score a touchdown in their last eight quarters of play. New York is still undecided about who will be quarterbacked for this game. Despite the defense struggling most of the season, they have only allowed 13 points in each of the last two losses. The offense not finding the end zone has been the big issue, and maybe the running game can change that.

Cincinnati is currently tied for 20th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and 31st in points against. Flacco has given this offense new life with his leadership and the team just ended a four-game losing streak, where the offense was inconsistent. Chase has been a big factor for the Bengals' offense lately and has put up double-digit reception numbers in the past two games. Also, Tee Higgins is another weapon that this offense has. The defense is still struggling, especially with missed tackles, but the efficient offense should be enough to get the win.

Best Bet: Bengals Spread