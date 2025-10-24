Bills vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Buffalo Bills are coming off of their bye week and looking to end their two-game losing streak on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills are 4-2 and a couple of weeks ago, they lost to the Atlanta Falcons 24-14. Buffalo was down 21-7 at the half, got a touchdown back in the third quarter, but couldn't finish off the comeback. The Bills were 2-for-9 on third downs and lost in total yards 443-291. The rushing defense gave up 210 yards on the ground. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 2-for-3. Time of possession was close, and the Bills turned the ball over twice. Quarterback Josh Allen went 15 of 26 for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Panthers are 4-3 and just beat the New York Jets 13-6. It wasn't a pretty game on offense, but Carolina found a way to win against the winless Jets. They were good on fourth down and the one touchdown in the second quarter was the difference maker. The Panthers won in total yards, 302-220, and the red zone offense went 1-for-3. The red zone defense was 1-for-1, and they won in time of possession. The defense picked up two turnovers and Xavier Legette led the way on offense with nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Bills -7.5 (+100)

Panthers +7.5 (-113)

Money line

Bills -355

Panthers +317

Total

OVER 46.5 (+100)

UNDER 46.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bills vs Panthers Betting Trends

Buffalo is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Buffalo's last 18 games.

Buffalo is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Carolina is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Carolina's last 11 games.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Bills vs Panthers Injury Reports

Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable

Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable

Taylor Rapp, S - Questionable

DaQuan Jones, DT - Questionable

Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable

Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable

Matt Milano, LB - Questionable

Maxwell Hairston, CB - Injured reserve

T.J. Sanders, DT - Injured reserve

Damar Hamlin, S - Injured reserve

Tyler Bass, PK - Injured reserve

Dorian Strong, CB - Injured reserve

Cameron Johnston, P - Injured reserve

DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured reserve

Wande Owens, S - Injured reserve

Tylan Grable, OT - Injured reserve

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, QB - Doubtful

Cam Jackson, DT - Questionable

Patrick Jones, II - LB - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Bills vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Buffalo is currently 11th in passing yards, first in rushing yards, fourth in points scored, and 17th in points against. The offense was trending down and needed a much-needed break. Josh Allen is 7-0 after the bye week. The Bills will look to take care of the ball and get those passing yards up again. Also, the rushing defense ranks towards the bottom of the league standings, and it will need to be better against a good rushing team in the Panthers. Buffalo has a talented roster, ready to regain their form and end their two-game losing streak.

Carolina is currently tied for 26th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, tied for 23rd in points scored, and tied for 13th in points against. Quarterback Bryce Young has a high ankle sprain and is out for this game. Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback. The Panthers' offense has been leaning on running back Rico Dowdle for the ground attack, and it's been a big part of their three-game winning streak. This team is playing with confidence, but two of those three wins were against some of the worst teams in the league.

Best Bet: Bills Spread