Sharks vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Jose Sharks are still looking for their first win of the season as they battle the New York Rangers.

The Sharks are 0-4-2 and just lost to the New York Islanders, 4-3. It was a back-and-forth, high-scoring first period. The Islanders added a goal in the second, and the Sharks made a push in the third and fell short. San Jose outshot New York 36-27 and outhit them 22-18. The Sharks went 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. New York was good at blocking a lot of quality chances by San Jose. Collin Graf was the second star of the game with one goal and one assist.

The Rangers are 3-4-1 and just lost to the Minnesota Wild, 3-1. New York scored in the first minute of the game and that was it. They have now played four games at home and scored just one goal. The Wild outshot the Rangers 32-24 and faceoffs were almost even. New York outhit Minnesota 34-20 and went 0-for-1 on the power play. The penalty kill was 3-for-3. It was nice to see goaltender Igor Shesterkin have a solid game, and he was the third star of the game with 29 saves.

Spread

Sharks +1.5 (-104)

Rangers -1.5 (-106)

Money line

Sharks +243

Rangers -258

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Sharks vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of San Jose's last six games.

San Jose is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games.

San Jose is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games against NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Rangers' last five games.

NY Rangers is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of NY Rangers' last nine games against San Jose.

Sharks vs Rangers Injury Reports

San Jose Sharks

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D - Injured reserve

John Klingberg, D - Day-to-day

Timothy Liljegren, D - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Logan Couture, C - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Brandon Scanlin, D - Out

Vincent Trocheck, C - Injured reserve

Sharks vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

San Jose is 23rd in scoring, 32nd in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. For the fourth season in a row, it will take more than six games for the Sharks to get their first win of the season. They have already been through it all in this young season. San Jose had blown leads in the third period twice, been blown out twice, and had just a couple of tough losses that were winnable games. They need to stop turning the puck over behind the net and the defense needs a way better effort in front of the crease. Cleaning up the defense can lead to a more consistent offense.

New York is 31st in scoring, third in goals against, 26th on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in assists and points. The Rangers are still looking for their first win at home and in their last 13 games against the Sharks, they are 11-0-2. It's been a weird start to the season for New York. On the road, they play well on both sides of the puck but just can't seem to get any offense going at home. At least the defense has been there all season and the Rangers should be able to find the back of the net against a below-average Sharks defense.

Best Bet: Under