Wild vs Devils Odds, Spread, and Total

New Jersey returns home Wednesday riding a five-game winning streak and fresh off Jack Hughes' hat trick in a 5–2 win in Toronto on Tuesday. The Devils will turn around quickly to host the Minnesota Wild, with pick drop set for 7 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+.

The Devils (5–1–0) have outscored opponents 21–11 during the stretch, and a victory over Minnesota would give them their best start since 2012.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (3–3–1) snapped a three-game skid Monday with a 3–1 win at the Rangers, getting back to .500 as they wrap up a grueling five-game road trip. Rookie forward Danila Yurov's first NHL goal scored the game-winner on Monday, while Kirill Kaprizov added an empty-netter for his fifth of the year.

Hughes leads the Devils with six goals and nine points in six games, while Jesper Bratt has quietly matched him with 10 points and at least one in every contest. Goaltender Jake Allen (3–0–0, .931 save percentage) has provided a reliable backstop in the net, though Nico Daws is expected to make his season debut Wednesday.

The Wild counter with Filip Gustavsson, who stopped 22 shots against New York, and a power play that leads the NHL at 34.5 percent. That unit will be tested by New Jersey's third-ranked penalty kill (95%), setting up a special-teams battle.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-207)

Devlis -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Wild +122

Devils -131

Total

Over 6 (-101)

Under 6 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wild vs Devils Betting Trends

The Wild are 3-3-1 against the spread, 3-2 on the road.

The Devils are 4-1 against the spread, 2-0 at home.

The Wild are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have lost four of their last five against the Devils.

The total has gone under in four of the last five matchups between these teams in New Jersey.

The over has hit in four of the Wild's past six games.

The over has it in six of the Devils' last eight matchups.

Wild vs Devils Injury Reports

Wild

Zach Bogosian, D — IR (lower body).

Marco Rossi, C — Day to day (lower body).

Nico Sturm, C — IR (back).

Mats Zuccarello, RW — IR (lower body).

Devils

Stefan Noesen, RW — IR (groin).

Jacob Markstrom, G — Out (lower body).

Zack MacEwen, RW — IR (upper body).

Marc McLaughlin, C — IR (undisclosed).

Seamus Casey, D — IR (lower body).

Wild vs Devils Predictions and Picks

"There's no way I'm going against the Devils at home, especially with their win streak on the line right here. New Jersey has taken the last four meetings against Minnesota, and the Wild have scored seven goals in the past four games combined. The fact that most of those goals have come from the power play is even more concerning, especially since New Jersey is currently one of the top penalty-killing units in the league. Hughes and Bratt continue to excel and while Kaprizov is a fantastic talent, he cannot carry a game by himself." — Seamus Cole, Statsalt

"The Wild have had some success on the road this season, but their offense has been in a hole for much of their last four games. The Wild are averaging 1.75 goals in their last four games, and that's just not going to get it done .... I'm not stepping in front of the Devils in their current form. Give me the red-hot home team." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place