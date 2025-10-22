Rutgers Defense Plans Changes After 56-Point Loss to Oregon

After getting destroyed by Oregon in a game that showed major defensive problems, Rutgers football is rushing to get back on track. Head coach Greg Schiano will shake up both player positions and coaching duties before Saturday's game against Purdue.

"We need to be better fundamentally... We lost contain several times and you just can't do that against a quarterback of that caliber," said Schiano to YouTube.

The Scarlet Knights' coaching staff will adjust "personnel on the field, personnel off the field, adjusting responsibilities, guys doing some different things, doing them differently," said Schiano to APP.com.

With a rough 3-4 record and no Big Ten wins in four games, Rutgers faces another team having a tough time in Purdue, who's sitting at 2-5 without winning a conference game.

The numbers tell a rough story, especially on second downs when teams need medium yardage. The Knights' defense keeps getting worse, unable to stop the run or prevent big plays through the air.

Coaches are reviewing everything from how they call plays to which players match up best. This overhaul comes right when they need it most as they try to snap their losing streak in conference games.

The Oregon game was their worst showing yet. Bad tackles and poor coverage left receivers completely open while the quarterback ran all over the field.