Jets Plan QB Switch as Losing Streak Hits 0-7, Owner Stands By Coach Glenn

The Jets will make a quarterback change after their winless start to 2025. Justin Fields was pulled during last Sunday's game as the team continued to struggle.

At 0-7, they remain the NFL's only winless team - the third time in team history they've started this poorly. Woody Johnson, the team's owner, points to poor passing as the root of their offensive problems.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor could start against Cincinnati next week. Coach Aaron Glenn wants to explore every possible solution first, including looking at players outside the team.

Fields looked promising early but lost steam quickly. His recent games showed erratic throwing and poor pocket presence, leading to his benching.

Despite the losing streak, Glenn's job remains secure. He'll name his starter soon, with the Bengals matchup just around the corner.

While other parts of the team perform well under Glenn's leadership, the passing game remains stalled through seven weeks.

Glenn isn't limiting his options for the starting role. His coaching staff is evaluating both current quarterbacks and possible newcomers who could jumpstart the offense.

This choice matters beyond 2025. Team leaders hope this switch helps them find their long-term answer at quarterback.

It's the latest twist in the Jets' ongoing quarterback drama. Their playoff drought, now the longest in the league, goes back to 2010.