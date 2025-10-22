Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to the Empire State to face another one of the Eastern Conference's best teams, the New York Knicks. Wednesday night features a matchup between two teams most basketball fans expect to lead the conference, ensuring a fantastic opening matchup.

Despite suffering a painful loss in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Cavaliers chose to return with a team that is more or less identical to last season's. One major change comes at backup point guard, a position now manned by Lonzo Ball. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is still the leader of the offense, and forward Evan Mobley anchors one of the better defenses in the NBA. The Knicks are a more than adequate test of that defense here.

New York's front office went out to acquire a couple of bench players in the offseason, and they are lucky they did, because a host of injuries threatens the Knicks' starters on Wednesday. Center Mitchell Robinson and guard Josh Hart have already been ruled out, and forward Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable. Backups like Guerschon Yabusele will have to take on a heavy workload immediately against a fantastic team, testing New York's depth in front of their home crowd.

Spread

Cavaliers -1.5 (-103)

Knicks +3.5 (+107)

Money line

Cavaliers -113

Knicks +107

Totals

Over 228.5 (-108)

Under 228.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavs were 29-16 ATS when playing on the road last season.

The Cavs were 35-26 ATS against Eastern Conference opponents last year.

The over was 25-13 ATS when Cleveland entered the game as road favorites during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Knicks were 25-24-1 ATS at home last year.

The Knicks were 2-4 as home underdogs in the 2024-25 season.

The over was 5-1 in games New York entered as home underdogs last year.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, G - Out.

De'Andre Hunter, F - Day-to-Day.

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Probable.

Karl Anthony-Towns, F - Day-to-Day.

Mitchell Robinson, C - Out.

Josh Hart, G - Out.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Cavaliers are missing some players to start their season, with Darius Garland, Max Strus, and De'Andre Hunter all on the injury report, while the Knicks are keeping eyes on Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. It's hard to split these two playoff-bound squads right now, but I look back at the Cavaliers' start last season, where they won 17 of their first 18 games and something tells me they're going to start strong once again. The Knicks look tempting as the home underdogs, but I think the Cavaliers kick off their campaign with a win and cover on the road in this spot."