Sharks vs Islanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Jose Sharks are still looking for their first win of the season as they battle the New York Islanders.

The Sharks are 0-3-2 and just lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0. Both teams had a lot of chances in the first period, but it remained scoreless. San Jose actually played well in the second and third periods and looked like they had a slight edge in quality scoring chances, but they just couldn't find the back of the net. The Sharks outshot the Penguins 31-27 and out-hit them 25-11. San Jose was 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Their goalie, Alex Nedeljkovic, was the third star of the game with 24 saves.

The Islanders are 2-3 and just beat the Ottawa Senators, 5-4. It was a high-scoring and back and forth game from start to finish. New York came back three times and won the third period 2-0. The Islanders were outshot 33-23 and out-hit 29-28. The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. They had good depth scoring from the offense and the defense didn't have any negative plus/minus points. The first star of the game was Anders Lee, who scored two goals and had one assist.

Spread

Sharks +1.5 (-128)

Islanders -1.5 (+115)

Money line

Sharks +198

Islanders -212

Total

OVER 6.5 (+106)

UNDER 6.5 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Sharks vs Islanders Betting Trends

San Jose is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games.

San Jose is 1-5 SU in its last six games against NY Islanders.

San Jose is 0-8 SU in its last eight games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of NY Islanders' last six games.

NY Islanders is 5-14 SU in its last 19 games.

NY Islanders is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.

Sharks vs Islanders Injury Reports

San Jose Sharks

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D - Injured reserve

John Klingberg, D - Day-to-day

Timothy Liljegren, D - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Logan Couture, C - Injured reserve



New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov, D - Day-to-day

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Jesse Nurmi, LW - Injured reserve

Ethan Bear, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Sharks vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

San Jose is 27th in scoring, tied for 31st in goals against, tied for sixth on the power play, and tied for 20th on the penalty kill. For the fourth season in a row, it will take more than five games for the Sharks to get their first win of the season. They have already been through it all in this young season. San Jose has blown leads in the third period twice, been blown out twice, and were just shutout at home. However, their most recent loss was probably their best effort on both sides of the puck. The defense might be trending up just a bit and San Jose will look to finish those quality chances on the road.

New York is 10th in scoring, 28th in goals against, tied for 22nd on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals and points. The Islanders have won two games in a row, but like the Sharks, their defense needs to play better. They have the right players on defense who can clean things up and defenseman Adam Pelech is one of them. In the last game, he had an assist, and a plus two. This team has improved with its prospects, like defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who was the number one pick in the 2025 draft. The struggling special teams and inconsistent play from goalie Ilya Sorokin have been the main issues.

Best Bet: Over