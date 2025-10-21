New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New Jersey Devils will hit the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The Devils have had a surprisingly pleasant start this season, recovering from an opening night defeat to rattle off four straight wins, including impressive victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs have had a mixed bag of results, going 3-3, most recently losing in overtime to the Seattle Kraken.

New Jersey's hot streak has been the result of a combination of factors. Center Jack Hughes has been a massive contributor, tying for the team lead in goals. The defense has also improved by quite a bit from last season, holding the Panthers to a single goal and limiting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a couple of scores. The Leafs are a tough out, especially on offense, making this a particularly intriguing matchup.

Consistency has been an issue for the Toronto lineup. On some nights, the Maple Leafs seem virtually unstoppable as they attack opposing goalies, while they look entirely incompetent on others. The goalkeeping, spearheaded by Anthony Stolarz, has suffered from the same problem. Stolarz let in six goals against the Detroit Red Wings, but held the New York Rangers to one goal a couple of days later. A date with a streaking Devils team does not seem to be the matchup Toronto needs to iron out its deficiencies.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-242)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+223)

Money line

Devils +105

Maple Leafs -109

Totals

Over 6 (-104)

Under 6 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The Devils are 3-2 ATS this season.

The Devils are 2-1 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 2-0 when New Jersey plays on the road.

The Maple Leafs are 2-4 ATS this year.

The Maple Leafs are 2-3 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 4-2 ATS in Toronto's games this season.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen, RW - Out.

Jacob Markstrom, G - Out.

Zack MacEwan, RW - Out.

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out.

Evgenii Dadonov, RW - Out.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll, G - Out.

Marshall Rifai, D - Out.

Scott Laughton, C - Out.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick

Dylan Hellebrand of Picks and Parlays writes, "New Jersey will need to keep their offense firing on all cylinders as they head into Toronto for Tuesday night's matchup against the Maple Leafs. The Devils enter the game riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak, but they'll face a hungry Toronto Maple Leafs team eager to recover after a tough overtime loss to the Kraken. With home-ice advantage and motivation to halt New Jersey's winning momentum, the Maple Leafs will pose a formidable challenge. Final Score Prediction: Toronto Maple Leafs win 4-3."