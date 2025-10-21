Eagles’ All-Time Games Leader Brandon Graham Coming Back for Another Run

Brandon Graham is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles this week, putting retirement on hold to play his 16th NFL season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The veteran defender holds the Eagles' record with 206 regular-season games played. He ranks third in team history with 76.5 sacks. His comeback comes at a critical time - the team's defense has managed just 11 sacks in seven games.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata welcomed the news. "He's one of the most important pieces in our Super Bowl win," Mailata told ESPN.

The Eagles desperately need Graham's pass-rushing ability. Their disappointing 4.3% sack rate ranks among the NFL's worst. With injuries mounting, they're down to just three edge rushers: Josh Uche, Patrick Johnson, and Jalyx Hunt.

Za'Darius Smith's departure last week only made things tougher. Smith led the group with 1.5 sacks before leaving. Adding to their problems, Nolan Smith Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo both suffered triceps injuries. Okoronkwo is out for the season.

Graham's loyalty stands out in the NFL - 15 years with one team. His biggest moment came when he strip-sacked Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII to help secure Philadelphia's first championship.

At 34, Graham played his best football. He grabbed 11 sacks in 2022, his first time hitting double digits. A huge three-sack game against the Giants in Week 14 earned him NFC Defensive Player honors.

He showed his toughness after tearing his Achilles in week two of 2021. Graham bounced back with his best season yet. Just the year before, he'd made the Pro Bowl for the first time.