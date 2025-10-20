Wild vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Minnesota Wild look to end a three-game losing streak and get the offense going against the New York Rangers.

The Wild are 2-3-1 and just lost to the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1 in overtime. It was a defensive type of game, with not a high shot total. The Wild led 1-0 going into the third period, gave up the lead midway through the third, and fell in sudden-death overtime. Minnesota was outshot 21-16 and out-hit 32-19. The Wild penalty kill was 2-for-2, but the power play was 0-for-3. Minnesota didn't get that many takeaways and couldn't have consistent scoring chances going for them.

The Rangers are 3-3-1 and just beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. New York was down 2-0 early and scored a goal midway through the first period. Early in the third period, the Rangers scored three goals in a little over five minutes. New York was outshot 24-22, but out-hit the Canadiens 24-16. The Rangers power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2. New York improved to 3-0-1 on the road and Artemi Panarin was the first star with one goal and three assists.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-227)

Rangers -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Wild +125

Rangers -130

Total

OVER 5.5 (-110)

UNDER 5.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wild vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Minnesota is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Minnesota is 1-5 SU in its last six games against NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in six of NY Rangers' last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in five of NY Rangers' last seven games against Minnesota.

NY Rangers is 1-5 SU in its last six games at home.

Wild vs Rangers Injury Reports

Minnesota Wild

Zach Bogosian, D - Out

Nico Sturm, C - Injured reserve

Cameron Butler, RW - Injured reserve

Michael Milne, LW - Injured reserve

Stevie Leskovar, D - Injured reserve

Mats Zuccarello, RW - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck, C - Injured reserve

Carson Soucy, D - Injured reserve

Brandon Scanlin, D - Out

Wild vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is 24th in scoring, 26th in goals against, first on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Matt Boldy leads the team in goals and assists. The Wild have struggled to score on even strength, with most of their goals this season coming on the power play. The Minnesota defense is trending up, but on offense, they have only scored four goals in the last three games. During this skid, the goals came in the second period or late in the third. Getting the offense going early can build confidence and ease the even strength tension.

New York is 30th in scoring, third in goals against, tied for 21st on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Adam Fox leads the team in goals and points. The Rangers have yet to score a goal at home this season. They have been shutout three times already and should definitely be able to finally light the lamp against a struggling Wild team. New York is one of the best defensive teams in the league, but the offense is somehow nonexistent at home. Establishing the defense, scoring in bunches or late in games, is the road formula that will try to be transferred to Madison Square Garden.

Best Bet: Rangers Money line