In a jaw-dropping offensive show, No. 8 Oregon crushed Rutgers 56-10 at SHI Stadium Saturday. The Ducks broke their school record, putting up an amazing 12.5 yards per play while racking up 750 total yards.

With 53,127 fans in attendance - including about 5,000 Duck supporters decked out in green in the good seats - Oregon jumped out to a massive 42-3 lead by halftime. This win kept their road winning streak alive at ten games.

Oregon piled up 446 yards in an explosive first half showing. By the final whistle, they'd run for 415 yards and thrown for 335 more - the fourth-best total in school history and tops in the Big Ten since 2010.

"When you apologize for something that means you didn't do the very best you could. We did the very best we could; it wasn't what was needed... Sometimes this happens – 750 (yards), that doesn't happen," said Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano to Insight Relays.

"You might be historically the first to play football, but you're actually last in football," said Mathew Selby, a Rutgers doctoral student from Oregon, to Sports Illustrated.

The brutal loss dropped Rutgers to 3-4 on the year and 0-4 in conference play. They've now dropped four straight games - all against Big Ten teams.

As Rutgers fans headed for the exits, Oregon fans kept cheering. This first meeting between the schools helped their coach stay perfect in Big Ten road games.

Oregon's high-powered offense has now topped 700 yards 11 times - winning every time. Nike's backing and strong school support have helped boost the program.

Up next, the Scarlet Knights head to Ross-Ade Stadium to face Purdue on October 25. They're 1-2 there all-time, last visiting in 2020.