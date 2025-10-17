Panthers vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Panthers will try to make it three wins in a row, as they play the winless New York Jets.

The Panthers are 3-3 and just beat the Dallas Cowboys, 30-27. It was a high-scoring and back and forth game, and Carolina won on a game-winning field goal. The Panthers won in total yards, 410-292. Both teams were 2-for-4 in the red zone and Carolina had the slight edge in time of possession. The Panthers turned the ball over one time and won this game because of their ground attack. The rushing game put up 216 yards and Rico Dowdle led the way with 30 carries, for 183 yards.

The Jets are 0-6 and just lost to the Denver Broncos, 13-11. From start to finish, it was a close and extremely low-scoring game. New York got all their scoring on field goals and one safety. The offense went 2-for-15 on third downs and only put up 82 yards of offense. The passing game finished with a -10. New York never got to the red zone, and the red zone defense went 1-for-2. The defense kept the Jets in it, but the offense just never got it going.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+104)

Jets +1.5 (-108)

Money line

Panthers -108

Jets +104

Total

OVER 41.5 (-108)

UNDER 41.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Jets Betting Trends

Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Carolina's last 10 games.

Carolina is 7-13 SU in its last 20 games.

NY Jets is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Jets' last 13 games.

NY Jets is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

Panthers vs Jets Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Austin Corbett, C - Injured reserve

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

Patrick Jones II, LB - Out

Jalen Coker, WR - Injured reserve

Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable

Chuba Hubbard, RB - Questionable

Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable

Akayleb Evans, CB - Questionable

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

New York Jets

Cam Jones, LB - Questionable

Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB - Questionable

Josh Reynolds, WR - Questionable

Garrett Wilson, WR - Doubtful

Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable

Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Quincy Williams, LB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Carolina is currently ranked 27th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for 21st in points against. Quarterback Bryce Young has shown signs of improvement and just had a solid game against the Cowboys. Their rushing game has been very strong and Dowdle is ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards. The Panthers overall defense is still giving up a lot of points, but the run defense is ranked ninth in the league. That will come in handy against a Jets team that can really only run the ball on offense.

New York is currently 32nd in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 28th in points against. Last week, the Jets' passing game averaged 1.4 yards per play and their star receiver, Garrett Wilson, is doubtful for this game. This will just lead to New York running the ball a lot and Breece Hall ranks 11th in the league in rushing yards. The defense has had some moments of greatness, but the rushing defense has struggled. Also, three of their losses have been by two points or fewer.

Best Bet: Under