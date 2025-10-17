Panthers vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Carolina Panthers will try to make it three wins in a row, as they play the winless New York Jets. The Panthers are 3-3 and just beat the Dallas…
The Carolina Panthers will try to make it three wins in a row, as they play the winless New York Jets.
The Panthers are 3-3 and just beat the Dallas Cowboys, 30-27. It was a high-scoring and back and forth game, and Carolina won on a game-winning field goal. The Panthers won in total yards, 410-292. Both teams were 2-for-4 in the red zone and Carolina had the slight edge in time of possession. The Panthers turned the ball over one time and won this game because of their ground attack. The rushing game put up 216 yards and Rico Dowdle led the way with 30 carries, for 183 yards.
The Jets are 0-6 and just lost to the Denver Broncos, 13-11. From start to finish, it was a close and extremely low-scoring game. New York got all their scoring on field goals and one safety. The offense went 2-for-15 on third downs and only put up 82 yards of offense. The passing game finished with a -10. New York never got to the red zone, and the red zone defense went 1-for-2. The defense kept the Jets in it, but the offense just never got it going.
Spread
- Panthers -1.5 (+104)
- Jets +1.5 (-108)
Money line
- Panthers -108
- Jets +104
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-108)
- UNDER 41.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Jets Betting Trends
- Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in eight of Carolina's last 10 games.
- Carolina is 7-13 SU in its last 20 games.
- NY Jets is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Jets' last 13 games.
- NY Jets is 0-6 SU in its last six games.
Panthers vs Jets Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers
- Austin Corbett, C - Injured reserve
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Out
- Jalen Coker, WR - Injured reserve
- Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable
- Chuba Hubbard, RB - Questionable
- Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable
- Akayleb Evans, CB - Questionable
- David Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
New York Jets
- Cam Jones, LB - Questionable
- Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB - Questionable
- Josh Reynolds, WR - Questionable
- Garrett Wilson, WR - Doubtful
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured reserve
- Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve
- Quincy Williams, LB - Injured reserve
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve
- Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Jets Predictions and Picks
Carolina is currently ranked 27th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for 21st in points against. Quarterback Bryce Young has shown signs of improvement and just had a solid game against the Cowboys. Their rushing game has been very strong and Dowdle is ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards. The Panthers overall defense is still giving up a lot of points, but the run defense is ranked ninth in the league. That will come in handy against a Jets team that can really only run the ball on offense.
New York is currently 32nd in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 28th in points against. Last week, the Jets' passing game averaged 1.4 yards per play and their star receiver, Garrett Wilson, is doubtful for this game. This will just lead to New York running the ball a lot and Breece Hall ranks 11th in the league in rushing yards. The defense has had some moments of greatness, but the rushing defense has struggled. Also, three of their losses have been by two points or fewer.
Best Bet: Under
This game is basically a pick'em because both teams are all about the running game and the passing game can be inconsistent. Sure, both teams are below average on defense, but the Panthers run defense is solid. Carolina will have off and on good drives and get some points, while the Jets will continue to struggle to find a consistent offense.