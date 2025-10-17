Oregon Ducks vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Oregon Ducks will look to rebound from their first loss of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. The Ducks took a tough loss at home against Indiana last weekend, but remain one of the most dangerous teams in the nation, particularly on offense. Rutgers is on a completely opposite trajectory, dropping three straight games to unranked opponents to end up at a 3-3 mark.

While Oregon should not be concerned about an outright win in this matchup, there are some reasons for Ducks fans to begin to worry. A double overtime win against Penn State is aging incredibly poorly, and losing to the Hoosiers by a couple of scores does not inspire confidence in a team that has national championship aspirations. However, the Ducks only have one more ranked team on the schedule (No. 20 USC), almost ensuring that they cruise to a postseason berth.

Three straight wins brought on some hope around this upstart Rutgers team, but that has since dissipated. The Knights have lost to Iowa, Minnesota, and Washington in consecutive weeks, and now they have a date with a Top 10 opponent. Even with home-field advantage, just hanging around in this game would likely signify Rutgers' best effort of the season.

Spread

Oregon -17.5 (-104)

Rutgers +17.5 (+100)

Money line

Oregon -809

Rutgers +614

Totals

Over 60.5 (-122)

Under 60.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oregon vs Rutgers Betting Trends

The Ducks are 3-2-1 ATS this year.

The Ducks are 1-1 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 3-3 in Oregon's games.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-3 ATS this season.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-2 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 5-1 in Rutgers' games this season.

Oregon vs Rutgers Injury Reports

Oregon Ducks

Kyler Kasper, WR - Out.

Daylen Austin, CB - Questionable.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Dino Kaliakmanis, WR - Questionable.

Dylan Braithwaite, WR - Questionable.

Darold DeNgohe, DT - Questionable.

Oregon vs Rutgers Prediction and Pick

Bill Speros of Bookies.com writes, "The now No. 8 Ducks take flight to the East Coast after getting plucked by Indiana at home Saturday. Oregon (5-1 SU, 4-2 ATS, 2-1 Big Ten) missed three covers when their line was under 26 points. But Rutgers (3-3 SU, 3-3 ATS, 0-3 Big Ten) has allowed 107 points in its 3 conference games. Oregon's offense will right itself this week, even with the jet lag. The Ducks' defense bullies the Scarlet Knights into wishing they stayed in the Big East."