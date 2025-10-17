Giants vs Broncos: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants will look to make it two wins in a row and get their first road win of the season against the Denver Broncos.

The Giants are 2-4 and just beat the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17. New York went up 13-3, lost that lead, and then went on to score 21 points. The defense shutout the Eagles' offense in the second half and picked up two turnovers. Also, the third down defense went 8-for-9 in stops. The Giants won in total yards from 366 to 339 and the rushing game put up 172 yards. The offense was 3-for-3 in the red zone and Cam Skattebo led the way on offense with 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

The Broncos are 4-2 and just beat the New York Jets 13-11. The game was close from start to finish. Denver got their lone touchdown in the first quarter and wouldn't score any more points until a field goal in the fourth quarter. The defense was 13-for-15 in third down stops and stifled the Jets for minus-10 passing yards. The difference in the game was the passing yards and yards per play. Denver was a bit more efficient and the one touchdown got it done.

Spread

Giants +7.5 (-117)

Broncos -7.5 (+104)

Money line

Giants +317

Broncos -335

Total

OVER 40.5 (-104)

UNDER 40.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Broncos Betting Trends

NY Giants is 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of NY Giants' last seven games.

NY Giants is 3-15 SU in its last 18 games.

Denver is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Denver's last eight games.

Denver is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Giants vs Broncos Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - Questionable

Roy Robertson-Harris, DT - Questionable

Dane Belton, S - Questionable

Jalin Hyatt, WR - Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable

Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable

D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable

Swayze Bozeman, LB - Questionable

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Rico Payton, CB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve

Denver Broncos

Jonathon Cooper, LB - Questionable

Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable

Dre Greenlaw, LB - Injured reserve

Garret Wallow, LB - Injured reserve

Matt Peart, OT - Injured reserve

Ben Powers, G - Injured reserve

Lucas Krull, TE - Injured reserve

Drew Sanders, LB - Injured reserve

Michael Burton, FB - Injured reserve

Nick Gargiulo, G - Injured reserve

Matt Henningsen, DE - Injured reserve

Johnny Walker Jr., LB - Injured reserve

Giants vs Broncos Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 18th in passing yards, tied for ninth in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and tied for 20th in points against. The Giants just got an impressive win against the Eagles and the offense is playing with confidence. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and the offense have been slowly improving. Skattebo has also given the offense a huge spark. New York's defensive line has been decent, but the secondary has struggled a lot. The Giants' offense is trending down in road games and two of the losses were double-digit ones.

Denver is currently 16th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 20th in points scored, and second in points against. The Broncos have one of the best overall defenses in the league. They lead the league in sacks, pressure, and pressure percentage. The Denver rushing defense is also very strong, and this team has been great at getting key stops in the red zone and on third downs. The Broncos' offense will look to bounce back and help the defense out a bit. They should be able to find their game again, against a below-average secondary.

Best Bet: Giants Spread