Giants vs Broncos: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Giants will look to make it two wins in a row and get their first road win of the season against the Denver Broncos.
The Giants are 2-4 and just beat the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17. New York went up 13-3, lost that lead, and then went on to score 21 points. The defense shutout the Eagles' offense in the second half and picked up two turnovers. Also, the third down defense went 8-for-9 in stops. The Giants won in total yards from 366 to 339 and the rushing game put up 172 yards. The offense was 3-for-3 in the red zone and Cam Skattebo led the way on offense with 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
The Broncos are 4-2 and just beat the New York Jets 13-11. The game was close from start to finish. Denver got their lone touchdown in the first quarter and wouldn't score any more points until a field goal in the fourth quarter. The defense was 13-for-15 in third down stops and stifled the Jets for minus-10 passing yards. The difference in the game was the passing yards and yards per play. Denver was a bit more efficient and the one touchdown got it done.
Spread
- Giants +7.5 (-117)
- Broncos -7.5 (+104)
Money line
- Giants +317
- Broncos -335
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-104)
- UNDER 40.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Giants vs Broncos Betting Trends
- NY Giants is 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of NY Giants' last seven games.
- NY Giants is 3-15 SU in its last 18 games.
- Denver is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of Denver's last eight games.
- Denver is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
Giants vs Broncos Injury Reports
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - Questionable
- Roy Robertson-Harris, DT - Questionable
- Dane Belton, S - Questionable
- Jalin Hyatt, WR - Questionable
- Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
- D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable
- Swayze Bozeman, LB - Questionable
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve
- Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve
- Rico Payton, CB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve
Denver Broncos
- Jonathon Cooper, LB - Questionable
- Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw, LB - Injured reserve
- Garret Wallow, LB - Injured reserve
- Matt Peart, OT - Injured reserve
- Ben Powers, G - Injured reserve
- Lucas Krull, TE - Injured reserve
- Drew Sanders, LB - Injured reserve
- Michael Burton, FB - Injured reserve
- Nick Gargiulo, G - Injured reserve
- Matt Henningsen, DE - Injured reserve
- Johnny Walker Jr., LB - Injured reserve
Giants vs Broncos Predictions and Picks
New York is currently ranked 18th in passing yards, tied for ninth in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and tied for 20th in points against. The Giants just got an impressive win against the Eagles and the offense is playing with confidence. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and the offense have been slowly improving. Skattebo has also given the offense a huge spark. New York's defensive line has been decent, but the secondary has struggled a lot. The Giants' offense is trending down in road games and two of the losses were double-digit ones.
Denver is currently 16th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 20th in points scored, and second in points against. The Broncos have one of the best overall defenses in the league. They lead the league in sacks, pressure, and pressure percentage. The Denver rushing defense is also very strong, and this team has been great at getting key stops in the red zone and on third downs. The Broncos' offense will look to bounce back and help the defense out a bit. They should be able to find their game again, against a below-average secondary.
Best Bet: Giants Spread
New York is playing with confidence and will just need to have it carry over into the road games. Denver's offense is trending down and most of their games have been close this season. If the Giants get off to a good start again, then it could be another close finish.