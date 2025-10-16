New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Patrick Roy's team is desperate to turn a dreadful debut around. The Isles have now lost three straight times to begin the 2025-26 NHL regular season. What's more, the schedule doesn't get any easier.

The New York Islanders will try to put their first win on the board against Connor McDavid and the visiting Edmonton Oilers in a contest Thursday evening at UBS Arena, set to face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

This season's Edmonton Oilers are unbeaten in two contests, having fallen to the Calgary Flames in a shootout before defeating Vancouver 3-1. Edmonton is a money line favorite to win Thursday night.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-168)

Oilers -1.5 (+148)

Money line

Islanders +150

Oilers -166

Total

Over 6 (-100)

Under 6 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Trends

The New York Islanders have lost three straight games to begin the season.

All three of the Islanders' games so far have gone over their betting totals.

The Oilers have beaten the Islanders in four of the last five meetings.

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Defenseman Ethan Bear is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger Pierre Engvall is on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

Edmonton Oilers

Defenseman Alec Regula is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Jake Walman is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Center Mattias Janmark is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger Zach Hyman is on the injured reserve with a wrist injury.

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers Predictions and Picks

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin has begun the trek in shaky style, giving up four goals in all three of the Isles' season-opening losses. Roy has already made changes to the penalty-killing unit hoping to throw his netminder a life preserver. It could be about time for backup GK David Rittich to get an opportunity, but Rittich's first start is more likely to come on the road than on home ice.

At least there's one Isles skater who looks shiny through nine periods. No. 1 overall draft pick Matthew Schaefer looks like a defenseman who the club can build around for a decade to come. Schaefer is tied for the Islanders' lead in points with a goal and two assists on the young season. Even more impressively, he has been logging close to 30 minutes a game on a top pairing. "Roy is showing no reluctance in using his newest defenseman," says Michael Stahurski of Eyes on Isles about the teen wunderkind's ice time.