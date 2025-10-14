Rutgers Kicks Off NIL Program Before Big Oregon Game

At SHI Stadium on October 18, Rutgers will launch its first major Name, Image, and Likeness campaign when they take on No. 8 Oregon. The game marks the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Head coach Greg Schiano spoke bluntly about money differences. "We haven't tried it... Not at a Division I level, forget Big Ten level... The only people who have done it is the guy you're standing there looking at," said Schiano to Sports Illustrated.

In Big Ten NIL money, Rutgers ranks last. Meanwhile, Oregon boasts one of the country's biggest player payment programs. Under new NCAA rules, the Ducks could pay up to $20 million directly to players.

Since taking over in July, Athletic Director Keli Zinn made NIL growth her top priority. The new "R NIL" initiative aims to tap into New York media dollars and boost support for athletes.

New NCAA rules now allow schools to pay athletes directly - a change that could help schools with smaller donor bases compete in recruiting battles.

The Ducks come in with five wins, one loss, and nine straight road wins. Meanwhile, Rutgers stands at 3-3, still looking for their first conference victory.

This game holds special meaning - SHI Stadium hosted college football's first game back in 1869 between Rutgers and Princeton. Fans can watch the action at 3:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

Talk about Oregon's NIL spending intensified after Oklahoma State's former coach Mike Gundy claimed a $40 million figure. Coach Dan Lanning shot down those claims just before crushing Gundy's old team 69-3.

Schiano views these NIL gaps like business - better pay attracts better talent. Still, he believes market forces will balance things out eventually.