Oilers vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Edmonton Oilers will look to keep the defense trending up as they play their first road game of the season against the New York Rangers.

The Oilers are 1-0-1 and just beat the Vancouver Canucks, 3-1. Edmonton was up 2-0 after two periods, gave up an early goal in the third, and got an insurance, empty netter goal for the win. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 37-15 and were only out-hit by four. The penalty kill was 2-for-2 and the power play was 0-for-5. One of Edmonton's goals was a shorthanded goal and the ice was tilted for a while for the Oilers. Noah Philp was the first star of the game with one goal.

The Rangers are 2-2 and just lost to the Washington Capitals, 1-0. It was a game of goaltending, good shots on net, and face-offs won by the Rangers. New York outshot Washington 35-21 and couldn't take advantage of good zone time. Neither team went to the penalty box much, and the Rangers were 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Some of the best guys on the team put up high shot totals but ended up with negative plus/minus ratings. Goaltender Jonathan Quick was the third star of the game with 20 saves.

Spread

Oilers -1.5 (+188)

Rangers +1.5 (-212)

Money line

Oilers -131

Rangers +124

Total

OVER 6 (+101)

UNDER 6 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of Edmonton's last nine games.

Edmonton is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Edmonton is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games against NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Rangers' last five games.

NY Rangers is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of NY Rangers' last nine games against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Rangers Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Jake Walman, D - Injured reserve

Zach Hyman, LW - Injured reserve

Mattias Janmark, C - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Carson Soucy, D - Injured reserve

Vincent Trocheck, C - Out

Brandon Scanlin, D - Out

Oilers vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is 15th in scoring, tied for sixth in goals against, 10th on the power play, and tied for 13th on the penalty kill. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points. The Oilers have been great at jumping out to two-goal leads, but the offense has stayed neutral in the second half of games. The defense has been there for them, but they could try to do better on both sides of the puck in the third period.

New York is 10th in scoring, second in goals against, tied for 17th on the power play, and tied for first on the penalty kill. Adam Fox leads the team in goals and points. The Rangers losses have been shutouts, but their wins have been blowouts. In three of their last four games, the defense has allowed only two goals. Before their recent shutout loss, the offense was trending way up. The Rangers need to be more productive on the power play and score on more of their quality chances. Overall, the defense has been solid so far.

Best Bet: Rangers Money line