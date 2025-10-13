Devils vs Blue Jackets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils will look to make it two wins in a row as they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Devils are 1-1 and just beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3. In the first period, New Jersey went up 3-0. The Bolts made it 3-2 in the second, and then Jersey grabbed two somewhat early ones in the third for insurance. The Devils won in shots, hits, and face-offs. On special teams, they are 3-for-3 on the penalty kill but 0-for-4 on the power play. New Jersey was good at limiting the Lightning offense to just 17 shots and controlling the game from start to finish. Connor Brown was the first star of the game with two goals.

The Blue Jackets are 1-1 and just beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4. Columbus scored in every period, and they really put things away in the third period, with four goals. The Blue Jackets never trailed and built that three-goal lead early in the third. Despite being outshot 52-32, Columbus somehow won this game. Winning key face-offs helped stop some good zone times and the Blue Jackets were decent with blocked shots. The penalty kill could have lost the game for Columbus because it went 4-for-8. Kirill Marchenko was the first star of the game with a hat trick.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+190)

Blue Jackets +1.5 (-217)

Money line

Devils -130

Blue Jackets +120

Total

OVER 6 (-104)

UNDER 6 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of New Jersey's last five games.

New Jersey is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games.

New Jersey is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Columbus.

Columbus is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Columbus' last seven games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Columbus' last five games when playing at home against New Jersey.

Devils vs Blue Jackets Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Injured reserve

Evgenii Dadonov, RW - Injured reserve

Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured reserve

Seamus Casey, D - Injured reserve

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Juho Lammikko, LW - Out

Columbus Blue Jackets

None

Devils vs Blue Jackets Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is tied for third in scoring, tied for 28th in goals against, tied for 28th on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Luke Hughes leads the team in assists and points. The winning team in this matchup usually puts up at least four goals and the Devils' offense is trending up. Their first two games have hit the over with ease, but the power play needs to get going. New Jersey will look to get some early scoring going again and not play as loose with a lead.

Columbus is tied for third in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, tied for eighth on the power play, and 30th on the penalty kill. Thanks to his hat trick, Marchenko leads the team in goals and points. The Blue Jackets need to be more disciplined in this next game. Going to the box eight times really throws off the rhythm of the teams' 5-on-5 play and spends a lot of time defending your own end of the ice. Some depth scoring is showing for the Jackets defense and a lot of good plus/minus numbers. The Blue Jackets will look for more hits and limit high shot totals in this game.

Best Bet: Over