Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Washington Huskies: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Washington Huskies in Friday night action this week. Rutgers got off to a shockingly strong start to the season, opening with three straight wins, but proceeded to lose two straight once it faced a higher level of competition. The Huskies have only lost one game, to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and have become a favorite pick of armchair experts everywhere to make a late-season run towards the rankings. A win over Rutgers would only further that perception.

The Scarlet Knights have relied on a well-balanced offensive approach to capture victories. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has provided a sure hand at the most important position on the field, tossing for 1,399 yards and nine scores with only two interceptions. On the ground, running back Antwan Raymond paces the team in carries and yards, with 87 and 471, respectively. Even against tough opponents like Iowa and Minnesota, the offense managed to score 28 points. It is up to the defense to keep the Knights in the game on Friday.

That is a tough prospect given Rutgers' opponent. Washington is led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has been fantastic this season, posting 1,226 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns this season. Rutgers has been one of the worst defenses in the Power Four, and Williams should be able to take advantage in a big way in this undeniably favorable matchup.

Spread

Rutgers +10.5 (-101)

Washington -10.5 (-105)

Money line

Rutgers +327

Washington -379

Totals

Over 60.5 (-105)

Under 60.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers vs Washington Betting Trends

Rutgers is 1-0 ATS when playing on the road.

Rutgers is 1-1 ATS as the road underdog.

The over has cashed in all five Scarlet Knights' games.

The Huskies are 2-1 ATS in games following a win.

The Huskies are 1-1 ATS as home favorites.

The over is 3-2 in Washington's games this year.

Rutgers vs Washington Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Dylan Braithwaite, WR - Questionable.

Darold DeNgohe, DT - Questionable.

Moses Walker, LB - Out.

Washington Huskies

Tacario Davis, CB - Questionable.

Rutgers vs Washington Prediction and Pick

David Hess of Winners and Whiners writes, "Washington laying 10.5 at home is justified given their trench dominance and quarterback efficiency. Demond Williams Jr. has been surgical — completing 73.3% of his passes for 1,226 yards and 8 touchdowns with just one pick — and his dual-threat ability adds a layer Rutgers hasn't faced yet. The Huskies rank in the top 20 nationally in scoring, rushing, and turnover margin, and they've scored 40+ in four of five games. Rutgers, meanwhile, has dropped two straight and allowed 31 points to Minnesota's middling offense. If Washington starts fast and forces Athan Kaliakmanis into a pass-heavy script, the Scarlet Knights will struggle to keep pace.