Broncos vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Denver Broncos look to make it three wins in a row and keep the New York Jets winless. The Broncos are 3-2 and in Week 5, they beat the…
The Denver Broncos look to make it three wins in a row and keep the New York Jets winless.
The Broncos are 3-2 and in Week 5, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17. Going into the fourth quarter, Denver was down 17-3, and they came all the way back to win the game. The Broncos won in total offensive yards, 358-302. The third down defense played well, and the offense went 2-for-3 in the red zone. Denver won in time of possession and took care of the ball. They still need to play a little more disciplined and Courtland Sutton led the way on offense with eight catches, for a total of 99 yards.
The Jets are 0-5 and in Week 5, they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 37-22. The game was over by halftime and New York got some garbage-time scores in the fourth quarter. The Jets won in time of possession, but turned the ball over one time. New York went 2-for-3 in the red zone, but the red zone defense was 1-for-4 on stops. The Dallas rushing game and overall yards per play were the difference in this game. Quarterback Justin Fields went 32-for-46, with 283 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Broncos -7.5 (+117)
- Jets +7.5 (-122)
Money line
- Broncos -355
- Jets +335
Total
- Over 43.5 (+100)
- Under 43.5 (-113)
*Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Broncos vs Jets Betting Trends
- Denver is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of Denver's last seven games.
- Denver is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games against NY Jets.
- NY Jets is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of NY Jets' last seven games.
- NY Jets is 0-5 SU in its last five games.
Broncos vs Jets Injury Reports
Denver Broncos
- Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable
- D.J. Jones, DT - Questionable
- Tyler Badie, RB - Questionable
- Malcolm Roach, DT - Injured reserve
- Ben Powers, G - Doubtful
- Lucas Krull, TE - Injured reserve
- Dre Greenlaw, LB - Injured reserve
- Drew Sanders, LB - Injured reserve
- Michael Burton, FB - Injured reserve
- Nick Gargiulo, G - Injured reserve
- Matt Henningsen, DE - Injured reserve
- Johnny Walker Jr., LB - Injured reserve
New York Jets
- Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable
- Quinnen Williams, DT - Questionable
- Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable
- Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured reserve
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Allen Lazard, WR - Out
- Kiko Mauigoa, LB - Questionable
- Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve
- Quincy Williams, LB - Injured reserve
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve
- Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve
Broncos vs Jets Predictions and Picks
Denver is currently ranked 15th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and second in points conceded. The Broncos' defense is doing well, especially in the pass rush, and is leading the league in sacks. Quarterback Bo Nix has been slowly gaining confidence and the offense is trending up. After an impressive and huge comeback win against the defending champion Eagles, Denver will look to get the offense going early and control the tempo of the game. The defense will do their part and hopefully get some takeaways along the way.
New York is ranked 28th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and 31st in points allowed. The Jets are the last winless team in the league and their defense continues to struggle. Also, this Jets defense has failed to force a turnover this season. The only thing they have going for them is their top five running game, and they have covered a couple of games this season.
New York will try to win in time of possession again and finish those decent drives with some touchdowns. They need to get better on red zone defense and just try to get some confidence on offense in the first half and not in garbage time.
Best Bet: Over
All the Broncos games this season have been pretty close, except the Bengals' blowout win. The Jets could find a way to back door cover the spread in this game. Denver's offense has scored at least 20 or more points in every game this season and should easily hit that against the Jets defense. New York usually gets field goals early on and can get something going in the second half.