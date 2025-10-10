Broncos vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Denver Broncos look to make it three wins in a row and keep the New York Jets winless.

The Broncos are 3-2 and in Week 5, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17. Going into the fourth quarter, Denver was down 17-3, and they came all the way back to win the game. The Broncos won in total offensive yards, 358-302. The third down defense played well, and the offense went 2-for-3 in the red zone. Denver won in time of possession and took care of the ball. They still need to play a little more disciplined and Courtland Sutton led the way on offense with eight catches, for a total of 99 yards.

The Jets are 0-5 and in Week 5, they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 37-22. The game was over by halftime and New York got some garbage-time scores in the fourth quarter. The Jets won in time of possession, but turned the ball over one time. New York went 2-for-3 in the red zone, but the red zone defense was 1-for-4 on stops. The Dallas rushing game and overall yards per play were the difference in this game. Quarterback Justin Fields went 32-for-46, with 283 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Broncos -7.5 (+117)

Jets +7.5 (-122)

Money line

Broncos -355

Jets +335

Total

Over 43.5 (+100)

Under 43.5 (-113)

*Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Broncos vs Jets Betting Trends

Denver is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Denver's last seven games.

Denver is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games against NY Jets.

NY Jets is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of NY Jets' last seven games.

NY Jets is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Broncos vs Jets Injury Reports

Denver Broncos

Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable

D.J. Jones, DT - Questionable

Tyler Badie, RB - Questionable

Malcolm Roach, DT - Injured reserve

Ben Powers, G - Doubtful

Lucas Krull, TE - Injured reserve

Dre Greenlaw, LB - Injured reserve

Drew Sanders, LB - Injured reserve

Michael Burton, FB - Injured reserve

Nick Gargiulo, G - Injured reserve

Matt Henningsen, DE - Injured reserve

Johnny Walker Jr., LB - Injured reserve



New York Jets

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Quinnen Williams, DT - Questionable

Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable

Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured reserve

Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable

Allen Lazard, WR - Out

Kiko Mauigoa, LB - Questionable

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Quincy Williams, LB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Broncos vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Denver is currently ranked 15th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and second in points conceded. The Broncos' defense is doing well, especially in the pass rush, and is leading the league in sacks. Quarterback Bo Nix has been slowly gaining confidence and the offense is trending up. After an impressive and huge comeback win against the defending champion Eagles, Denver will look to get the offense going early and control the tempo of the game. The defense will do their part and hopefully get some takeaways along the way.

New York is ranked 28th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and 31st in points allowed. The Jets are the last winless team in the league and their defense continues to struggle. Also, this Jets defense has failed to force a turnover this season. The only thing they have going for them is their top five running game, and they have covered a couple of games this season.

New York will try to win in time of possession again and finish those decent drives with some touchdowns. They need to get better on red zone defense and just try to get some confidence on offense in the first half and not in garbage time.

Best Bet: Over