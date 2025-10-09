New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres Odds, Spread, and Totals

An in-state rivalry will help kick off the NHL's 2025 festivities when the New York Rangers take a bus trip to face the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers endured a disappointing 2024, missing the postseason for the first time in a couple of years. Luckily, they will face a hapless Sabres organization that has not made the playoffs in a whopping 14 years. Both teams will be looking to get off on the right foot and immediately crack the win column on Thursday.

There is a lot to be optimistic about for Rangers fans. They have several youngsters who will look to begin a breakout season in this game, including forward Noah Laba, one of the most promising prospects in the entire NHL. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is still seen as one of the best players in the league at his position, anchoring a Rangers defense that does not come off as a strength on paper. However, that defense should get off to a solid start against a mediocre Buffalo attack.

There are concerns all over the ice for the Sabres. The trade of JJ Peterka created a hole in the attack, as he led the team in points last season. Additionally, the depth across the defense raises some concerns, with any injury potentially creating a disaster for an already-thin Buffalo unit that needs all hands on deck to stop opposing attacks. The Sabres are a scrappy team, and they play on their home ice, but it is hard to feel positive about their outlook on Thursday.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+228)

Sabres +1.5 (-253)

Money line

Rangers -109

Sabres +104

Totals

OVER 6 (-114)

UNDER 6 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Sabres Betting Trends

The Rangers were 35-47 ATS last season.

The Rangers were 20-17-4 straight up when playing on the road in 2024.

The UNDER was 41-40-1 in New York's games last year.

The Sabres were 42-40 ATS in 2024.

The Sabres were 23-15-3 straight up last season.

The OVER was 46-29-7 in Buffalo's games last year.

Rangers vs Sabres Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Brandon Scanlin, D - Out

Buffalo Sabres

Carson Meyer, RW - Out

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G - Out

Michael Kesselring, D - Out

Jordan Greenway, LW - Out

Zach Benson, LW - Day-to-Day

Owen Power, D - Questionable

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction and Pick

Nathan Smith of Statsalt writes, "In three meetings a season ago, the Buffalo Sabres were surprisingly 2-1 over the struggling New York Rangers, and with a very solid 23-15-3 record at home last year, the Sabres are a very tight underdog in this matchup. In that time, the two teams split their two matchups in Buffalo 1-1, but with the Sabres looking to come out of the gates hot against a lifeless Rangers team, expect them to cause a big upset in front of their loyal fans in their home opener."