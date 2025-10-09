New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New Jersey Devils will open their season on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. Devils fans have plenty of hope as the season kicks off, with a healthy, young roster that will aim to avoid the injury pitfalls of 2024 to capture a playoff berth. However, a tough test against a battle-tested Hurricanes roster will make starting the season on the right foot a difficult prospect.

The strength of New Jersey's team is on offense. Players like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier form a potent attack that figures to be one of the best in the entire NHL. Extending defenseman Luke Hughes on a long-term deal added some stability to the defense, but New Jersey still looks to engage in plenty of high-paced, high-scoring matchups.

On the other hand, the Hurricanes figure to be towards the top of the Eastern Conference once again this season. They are a well-balanced squad that returns the vast majority of its talent from last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, while adding a little bit of pop through the signing of Nikolaj Ehlers. One concern is the goalkeeping, which was shaky last season and could remain that way throughout the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-178)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+160)

Money line

Devils +150

Hurricanes -156

Totals

Over 5.5 (-124)

Under 5.5 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Devils were 34-53 ATS in 2024.

The Devils were 23-16 straight up when playing on the road in 2024.

The under was 50-34-3 in New Jersey's games last season.

The Hurricanes were 44-53 ATS in 2024.

The Hurricanes were 31-9-1 straight up when playing at home last year.

The under was 50-40-7 in Carolina's games in 2024.

Devils vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Marc McLaughlin, C - Out.

Seamus Casey, D - Out.

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out.

Stefan Noesen, RW - Out.

Juho Lammikko, LW - Out.

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Day-to-Day.

Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "New Jersey may have overachieved last season, given the injuries they sustained, which knocked Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton out for extended stretches. The Devils were overmatched in the postseason as Carolina brushed them aside with relative ease, with three of the games decided by multiple goals. Carolina was a sparkling 31-9-1 mark on home ice in the regular season in 2024-25, and they have dominated this series on home ice of late. Including the postseason, the Hurricanes have beaten the Devils 10 straight times in Raleigh, and there's no reason to think things will change here. Take Carolina at home here."