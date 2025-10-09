ENTER TO WIN: Rutgers Football Tickets
R-U The Ultimate Fan? Win Rutgers Football Tickets! Fall football is back—and we’re hooking you up. Enter now for your shot to win tickets to a Rutgers Football game this…
R-U The Ultimate Fan? Win Rutgers Football Tickets!
Fall football is back—and we’re hooking you up. Enter now for your shot to win tickets to a Rutgers Football game this fall from Fox Sports Radio New Jersey.
The Game You Could Win Tickets To:
- 🏈 Rutgers vs. Oregon — Sat, Oct 18, 2025
How to Enter
Fill out the form below and hit SUBMIT—that’s it! One entry per person. Must be 18+ to enter.
If you're a lucky winner you will receive a call from our promotions team
For the " Rutgers Football” Contest, enter between 6am on October 9th, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 15, 2025, by visiting foxsportsradionewjersey.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on October 16th 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Rutgers Football Game on Saturday October 18th. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $64. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Fox Sports New Jersey & Rutgers University. Fox Sports New Jersey General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.