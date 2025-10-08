No. 3 Oregon, Rutgers Set for First-Ever Football Meeting

The unbeaten No. 3 Oregon team will face off against Rutgers in a historic matchup on October 18, 2025. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time at SHI Stadium, where both teams will make history together for the first time.

Fans can watch this first-ever coast-to-coast matchup on the Big Ten Network. While the Ducks remain perfect at 5-0 (2-0 in conference), the Scarlet Knights are having a tough time at 3-2 with two conference losses.

This game brings together new success and old tradition. When Rutgers played Princeton in 1869, they launched college football as we know it. Oregon didn't field a team until 25 years later, but now they're among the country's best programs.

Both teams face challenges before their October meeting. The Scarlet Knights must take on Washington's powerful offense (4-1, 1-1). Meanwhile, the red-hot Ducks get ready to host seventh-ranked Indiana (5-0, 2-0).

The teams are heading in different directions. While Oregon dominates their schedule, Rutgers tries to recover from early conference setbacks.

The loud fans at SHI Stadium will bring extra energy to this East Coast battle. These supporters have made their home field tough for opponents ever since watching their team go undefeated in 1961.