Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Yankees aren't done yet. Aaron Judge kept New York's season alive with one swing Tuesday, defending home turf and extending the ALDS. The Yankees host the Blue Jays Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch for Game 4 set for 7:08 p.m. EST on FS1.

Judge homered and drove in four runs in Game 3, continuing a scorching stretch in which he's batting .472 with three home runs over his last 10 games.

Rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler will take the mound for New York (94-68) after throwing eight shutout innings in his postseason debut against Boston. He struck out 12 and allowed just five hits in that outing, giving the Yankees confidence as they face elimination again.

The Blue Jays (94-68) counter with Louie Varland, who allowed two home runs and three earned runs over 2.2 innings in Game 1. Toronto will need a steadier outing to clinch the series after a five-run lead unraveled in Tuesday's 9–6 loss.

Toronto's offense has been plenty explosive, averaging nearly seven runs per game across its last 10 contests. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters Game 4 on a four-game hitting streak, batting .409 with three homers and nine RBIs during that span.

Toronto leads the ALDS 2–1, needing one more win to advance. If New York wins, the teams will meet again Friday night in Toronto for a winner-take-all Game 5.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-130)

Yankees -1.5 (+118)

Money line

Blue Jays +164

Yankees -172

Total

Over 8.5 (+101)

Under 8.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 game, including 1-1 on the road.

The Yankees are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 matchups, 5-3 at home.

The over has hit in four of the Blue Jays' last five contests.

The total has gone under in 11 of the Yankees' past 16 games.

The Blue Jays have lost five of the last road games against the Yankees.

The Yankees have won 10 of their last 11 at home.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt, SP — 15-day IL (back).

Bo Bichette, SS — 10-day IL (knee).

Ty France, 1B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Jose Berrios, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Nick Sandlin, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Bowden Francis, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees

Brent Headrick, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Blue Jays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"The Blue Jays have had success against Cam Schlittler so far this season, so it's possible this is another slugfest. The vibes feel pretty good for the Yankees here at home after the huge comeback, so we'll ride the wave before the Blue Jays drop the hammer in Game 5. Yankees win this one, only delaying elimination a few days." — Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

"The Yankees avoided elimination with a comeback win yesterday, after they were down 1-6. They are putting Cam Schlittler on the mound, who was amazing in his postseason debut, shutting down the Red Sox. He has been in excellent form, having won his last five starts, and has just one earned run in his last three starts. The Yankees have a better offense and the Blue Jays are going for a bullpen game, so the value here is with the home team." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place