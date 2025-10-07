Washington Set as 10.5-Point Favorite Over Rutgers in Key October Matchup

The betting lines have Washington as a 10.5-point favorite in their upcoming game against Rutgers at Alaska Airlines Field on October 11. This marks the biggest underdog status Rutgers has faced all season.

FanDuel moved their line down to -9.5. While most people are betting on the Huskies at 62%, the money shows something different - only 38% of bets are going their way. Oddsmakers put the over/under at 59.5 for this night game in Seattle.

These teams are heading in different directions. Washington sits strong at 4-1, winning four out of five games. Meanwhile, Rutgers is struggling at 3-2 after losing two straight conference games.

In last week's exciting game, QB Demond Williams Jr. dominated against Maryland. After falling behind 20-0, he worked his magic in the fourth quarter, leading three scoring drives that ended in touchdowns to grab a 24-20 win.

The comeback featured touchdowns from Denzel Boston, Dezmen Roebuck, and Jonah Coleman. In the final moments, cornerback Ephesians Prysock made a smart play - intentionally dropping an interception to run out the clock.

The money line shows Washington at -375, with Rutgers sitting at +290. Even with poor betting results - going 2-3 against the spread in their last five - the gap remains big.

There's a lot on the line for both teams. Rutgers needs a win for bowl hopes, with only Maryland and Purdue looking like possible wins left on their schedule.

We might see lots of scoring based on recent games. The home team has gone over the point total in three of five games, including twice at home.