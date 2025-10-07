Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Toronto Blue Jays will aim to seal their ALDS series against the rival New York Yankees on Tuesday. Toronto dominated things on its home field, scoring 10 runs in Game 1 and another 13 in Game 2 to take a commanding series lead. The Yankees showed some life at the plate in Game 2, but without a drastic improvement to their pitching, they will likely be watching the rest of the postseason from the couch.

The Blue Jays maintained one of the best starting pitching rotations throughout the regular season, and that was without the services of Tuesday's starter, Shane Bieber. Bieber only appeared in seven games for Toronto, putting up a 3.57 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 40 innings of work. A matchup with a desperate New York lineup will certainly pose the toughest test of Beiber's year, but if his past work is any indication, he is more than capable of providing a quality start on Tuesday evening.

Opposing Bieber is lefty Carlos Rodon. Rodon put together another wonderful season for the Yankees, but his first start of the 2025 postseason left a bit to be desired. The Boston Red Sox tagged him for three runs in six innings, an appearance that was far from disastrous, but still threatened to give the game away. The Blue Jays have been as hot as a team can get at the plate, so Rodon has his work cut out for him in this critical matchup.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-158)

Yankees -1.5 (+147)

Money line

Blue Jays +139

Yankees -143

Totals

Over 7.5 (-110)

Under 7.5 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have covered in both of their playoff games.

The Blue Jays were 32-22 ATS against AL East opponents.

The over has hit in both Toronto playoff games.

The Yankees are 1-4 ATS in their postseason games.

The Yankees are 44-42 ATS in their home games.

The under is 3-2 in New York's playoff games.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

No injuries of note.

New York Yankees

No injuries of note.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays writes, "Toronto's lineup has been much more consistent, and the top of the order continues to drive in runs. Bieber should be able to manage a Yankees lineup that has not produced well in the first two games of this series. With another solid start and timely hitting, Toronto can close out the series. Final Score Prediction: Blue Jays win 6–4."