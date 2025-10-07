Penguins vs Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total

Welcome to the first puck drop of the season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

Last season, the Penguins finished the season with a record of 34-36-12 and 80 points. They were seventh in the Metropolitan Division and missed the playoffs for the third season in a row. It was also their first losing record in 19 seasons. Sidney Crosby led the team in points and assists. He also became the first player in NHL history to record three or more seasons of 90 plus points, at the age of 35 or older. The Penguins power play was top 10 in the league, after it was towards the bottom of the rankings the previous season.

Last season, the Rangers finished the season with a record of 39-36-7 and 85 points. They were fifth in the Metropolitan Division and the team will be looking to make the playoffs this season, with the former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. Will Cuylle was a bright spot for New York and led the team in hits with 301. He also had career highs in goals, assists, and points. There is some uncertainty around the team's ability to improve because of cap space issues and contract negotiations for some of their key players.

Spread

Penguins +1.5 (-137)

Rangers -1.5 (+120)

Money line

Penguins +198

Rangers -213

Total

OVER 6 (-111)

UNDER 6 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Penguins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Pittsburgh's last 15 games.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Pittsburgh is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against NY Rangers.

The total has gone OVER in five of NY Rangers' last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of NY Rangers' last five games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Rangers' last five games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Penguins vs Rangers Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Penguins

Rutger McGroarty, RW - Injured reserve

Jack St. Ivany, D - Injured reserve

Kevin Hayes, RW - Injured reserve

Joel Blomqvist, G - Injured reserve

Bryan Rust, RW - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Brandon Scanlin, D - Out

Penguins vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Last season, Pittsburgh ranked 19th in scoring, tied for 29th in goals against, sixth on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Their biggest strength is hoping that their long-time leader, Crosby, can still deliver for the team. Despite pushing closer to the age of 40, he is still putting up plenty of points for Pittsburgh. The cons of the team are all the defense and goaltending issues. They were towards the bottom of the league in defense and couldn't help the forwards on breakout plays.

Last season, New York ranked 12th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Their biggest strength is goalie Igor Shesterkin. He can steal wins for the club and also calm things down, when play in front of him can get out of hand. Last season, Shesterkin had a good save percentage, despite the Rangers not helping him out that much.

The cons of this team are a lack of depth, because if one or two guys go down with an injury, the production will take a hit. New coach Sullivan will try to give the Rangers a new identity to work with.

Best Bet: Over