New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls will not reach Major League Soccer's postseason in 2025. Chicago's surprise 5-3 win over Miami put the final kibosh on a Red Bulls campaign that already lost momentum in early fall. As Christian Arnold of the New York Post writes, “The longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports is over.”

How will the Red Bulls respond to elimination in their last home game of the season? Sportsbook odds are a clue that the club could fare pretty well, especially against a strong visitor like FC Cincinnati. Gamblers are confident that goals will be scored when New York hosts Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Cincinnati's 2-to-1 underdog odds hint that the regular season's intensity is winding down. Cincy would need all kinds of luck to make a Supporters Shield bid with Philadelphia now dominating the race. Evander's lineup will be focused on maximizing its playoff outlook as early as this weekend.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.25 (-108)

FC Cincinnati +0.25 (-112)

Money line

New York Red Bulls +119

FC Cincinnati +200

Draw +265

Total

Over 3 (-102)

Under 3 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls are 3-1-2 in their last six MLS home games.

FC Cincinnati has won in six of its last eight road appearances.

Totals have gone over in six of the last eight NYRB-Cincinnati matchups.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Wiktor Bogacz is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper AJ Marcucci is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.

FC Cincinnati

Goalkeeper Roman Celentano is out with a leg injury.

Defender Matt Miazga is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is out with a quad strain.

Defender Brad Smith is out with a leg injury.

Goalkeeper Paul Walters is questionable with a foot injury.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

Weather seasons have gone by since the Orange and Blue battled with the Red Bulls. Cincinnati won Feb. 22's match 1-0 behind a second half goal from forward Kevin Denkey. Since then, the Ohio visitors have sorely outpaced the Big Apple's prominent brand to the tune of 59 points to 43 points.

Something strange has happened to Cincinnati's form since then, however, and it's not just an effect of manager Pat Noonan starting to go with reserves in the starting 11 in preparation for the playoffs. Cincy has grown inconsistent, falling four times in a row on home grounds including the 2025 Leagues Cup Group Stage and three league defeats. Cincy blew a late 1-0 lead to net Sunday's tie with Orlando.