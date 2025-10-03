Giants vs Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants look to make it two wins in a row and keep the New Orleans Saints winless.

The Giants are 1-3 and in Week 4, they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18. New York led 13-10 at the half and played a strong defensive second half to get the upset win. The Giants did well in the rushing game and went 2-for-5 in the red zone. Quarterback Jaxson Dart went 13-for-20, for a total of 111 yards and one touchdown pass.

The Saints are 0-4, and in Week 4, they lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-19. It was a close first half, but New Orleans couldn't keep up with the Bills' offense in the second half. Running back Alvin Kamara led the way on offense with 15 carries for a total of 70 yards.

Spread

Giants +1.5 (+100)

Saints -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Giants +117

Saints -122

Total

OVER 42.5 (+108)

UNDER 42.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Saints Betting Trends

The NY Giants are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Giants' last five games.

The NY Giants are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games.

New Orleans is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New Orleans' last five games.

New Orleans is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.

Giants vs Saints Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - Out

Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable

Jevon Holland, S - Questionable

John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable

Dexter Lawrence II, DT - Questionable

D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable

Dane Belton, S - Questionable

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured Reserve

Graham Gano, PK - Injured Reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured Reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured Reserve

Rico Payton, CB - Injured Reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured Reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured Reserve

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured Reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve

New Orleans Saints

John Ridgeway III, DT - Injured Reserve

Cesar Ruiz, C - Out

Justin Reid, S - Questionable

Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable

Chase Young, DE - Out

Isaac Yiadom, CB - Questionable

Trevor Penning, OT - Questionable

Foster Moreau, TE - Out

Taysom Hill, TE - Out

Juwan Johnson, TE - Questionable

Dillon Radunz, OT - Questionable

Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured Reserve

Julian Blackmon, S - Injured Reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured Reserve

Barry Wesley, OT - Injured Reserve

Landon Young, OT - Injured Reserve

Mason Pline, TE - Injured Reserve

Bub Means, WR - Injured Reserve

Will Clapp, C - Injured Reserve

Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured Reserve

Giants vs Saints Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 17th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 23rd in points conceded. The Giants just lost Malik Nabers to a season-ending injury, and Dart will look to keep the offense balanced and have running back Cam Skattebo get more involved. New York's lineman Brian Burns is tied for the league lead in sacks, and the Saints' offensive line has allowed nine sacks this season.

New Orleans ranks 27th in passing yards, tied for 10th in running yards, 28th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. The Saints will try to run the ball a lot against a Giants team that struggles on rushing defense. Kamara will be a huge piece in this game for New Orleans. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has yet to win a game as an NFL starter and is coming off a decent performance against the Bills.

Best Bet: Giants Money line