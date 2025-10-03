Giants vs Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Giants look to make it two wins in a row and keep the New Orleans Saints winless. The Giants are 1-3 and in Week 4, they beat…
The Giants are 1-3 and in Week 4, they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18. New York led 13-10 at the half and played a strong defensive second half to get the upset win. The Giants did well in the rushing game and went 2-for-5 in the red zone. Quarterback Jaxson Dart went 13-for-20, for a total of 111 yards and one touchdown pass.
The Saints are 0-4, and in Week 4, they lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-19. It was a close first half, but New Orleans couldn't keep up with the Bills' offense in the second half. Running back Alvin Kamara led the way on offense with 15 carries for a total of 70 yards.
Spread
- Giants +1.5 (+100)
- Saints -1.5 (-113)
Money line
- Giants +117
- Saints -122
Total
- OVER 42.5 (+108)
- UNDER 42.5 (-122)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Giants vs Saints Betting Trends
- The NY Giants are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Giants' last five games.
- The NY Giants are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games.
- New Orleans is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of New Orleans' last five games.
- New Orleans is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.
Giants vs Saints Injury Reports
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - Out
- Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable
- Jevon Holland, S - Questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- Dexter Lawrence II, DT - Questionable
- D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable
- Dane Belton, S - Questionable
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured Reserve
- Graham Gano, PK - Injured Reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured Reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured Reserve
- Rico Payton, CB - Injured Reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured Reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured Reserve
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured Reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve
New Orleans Saints
- John Ridgeway III, DT - Injured Reserve
- Cesar Ruiz, C - Out
- Justin Reid, S - Questionable
- Trey Palmer, WR - Questionable
- Chase Young, DE - Out
- Isaac Yiadom, CB - Questionable
- Trevor Penning, OT - Questionable
- Foster Moreau, TE - Out
- Taysom Hill, TE - Out
- Juwan Johnson, TE - Questionable
- Dillon Radunz, OT - Questionable
- Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured Reserve
- Julian Blackmon, S - Injured Reserve
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured Reserve
- Barry Wesley, OT - Injured Reserve
- Landon Young, OT - Injured Reserve
- Mason Pline, TE - Injured Reserve
- Bub Means, WR - Injured Reserve
- Will Clapp, C - Injured Reserve
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured Reserve
Giants vs Saints Predictions and Picks
New York is currently ranked 17th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 23rd in points conceded. The Giants just lost Malik Nabers to a season-ending injury, and Dart will look to keep the offense balanced and have running back Cam Skattebo get more involved. New York's lineman Brian Burns is tied for the league lead in sacks, and the Saints' offensive line has allowed nine sacks this season.
New Orleans ranks 27th in passing yards, tied for 10th in running yards, 28th in points scored, and 30th in points allowed. The Saints will try to run the ball a lot against a Giants team that struggles on rushing defense. Kamara will be a huge piece in this game for New Orleans. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has yet to win a game as an NFL starter and is coming off a decent performance against the Bills.
Best Bet: Giants Money line
Both of these teams are pretty similar in a lot of areas, but the Giants do have the slight edge. Dart is the more confident QB with his arm, and the Giants' defensive line is great at putting pressure on the quarterback. Both teams will run the ball well, and it will come down to finishing drives in the red zone and taking care of the ball.