Cowboys vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dallas Cowboys look to tighten up their defense against the New York Jets.

The Cowboys are 1-2-1 and in Week 4, they had a 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers. It was a high-scoring shootout from start to finish, and both teams just managed three points in overtime. Dallas put up 436 yards of total offense and went 4-for-5 in the red zone. They took care of the ball and didn't turn it over. Time of possession was pretty even, but the Cowboys needed to work on rushing defense and red zone defense. George Pickens led the way on offense with eight catches for a total of 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets are 0-4 and in Week 4, they lost to the Miami Dolphins 27-21. The game got away from the Jets in the third quarter, and they couldn't come back in the fourth. They had 404 yards of total offense, but the difference in the game was turning the ball over three times. New York went 0-for-2 in the red zone and the defense only got one stop in the red zone. Quarterback Justin Fields went 20-for-27, for a total of 226 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Cowboys -2.5 (-108)

Jets +2.5 (-108)

Money line

Cowboys -127

Jets +122

Total

Over 47.5 (-113)

Under 47.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cowboys vs Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of Dallas' last 12 games.

Dallas is 1-4-1 SU in its last six games.

Dallas is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games against NY Jets.

NY Jets is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of NY Jets' last six games.

NY Jets is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Cowboys vs Jets Injury Reports

Dallas Cowboys

Malik Hooker, S - Doubtful

Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable

Tyler Smith, G - Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB - Questionable

Kenneth Murray Jr., LB - Questionable

Jonathan Mingo, WR - Injured Reserve

Miles Sanders, RB - Questionable

CeeDee Lamb, WR - Out

KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable

Caelen Carson, CB - Injured Reserve

Tyler Booker, G - Out

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Out

Cooper Beebe, C - Injured Reserve

Perrion Winfrey, DT - Injured Reserve

John Stephens Jr., TE - Injured Reserve

Phil Mafah, RB - Injured Reserve

Payton Turner, DE - Injured Reserve

Shavon Revel Jr., CB - Out

Rob Jones, G - Injured Reserve

Josh Butler, CB - Out

New York Jets

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured Reserve

Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable

Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured Reserve

Quincy Williams, LB - Injured Reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured Reserve

Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured Reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured Reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve

Cowboys vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Dallas is currently ranked first in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, fifth in points scored, and 31st in points conceded. The Cowboys might be without a lot of their key starters on offense and defense. Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,119 yards and has thrown six touchdown passes and three interceptions. The defense really needs to start making stops at the right times because the offense has been doing their part. Dallas leads the all-time series 8-5, but they are 0-2 against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

New York ranks 29th in passing yards, third in running yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for 28th in points allowed. Fields has been showing a lot of promise with his legs and he will definitely look to run all over that struggling Dallas rushing defense. New York has struggled with penalties and the defense has yet to register a takeaway this season. The Jets are 3-1 in their last four games against the Cowboys and can win this game if they limit the turnovers and match the Cowboys' efficient offense.

Best Bet: Over