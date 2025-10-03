Cowboys vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Dallas Cowboys look to tighten up their defense against the New York Jets. The Cowboys are 1-2-1 and in Week 4, they had a 40-40 tie with the Green…
The Dallas Cowboys look to tighten up their defense against the New York Jets.
The Cowboys are 1-2-1 and in Week 4, they had a 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers. It was a high-scoring shootout from start to finish, and both teams just managed three points in overtime. Dallas put up 436 yards of total offense and went 4-for-5 in the red zone. They took care of the ball and didn't turn it over. Time of possession was pretty even, but the Cowboys needed to work on rushing defense and red zone defense. George Pickens led the way on offense with eight catches for a total of 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The Jets are 0-4 and in Week 4, they lost to the Miami Dolphins 27-21. The game got away from the Jets in the third quarter, and they couldn't come back in the fourth. They had 404 yards of total offense, but the difference in the game was turning the ball over three times. New York went 0-for-2 in the red zone and the defense only got one stop in the red zone. Quarterback Justin Fields went 20-for-27, for a total of 226 yards and one touchdown.
Spread
- Cowboys -2.5 (-108)
- Jets +2.5 (-108)
Money line
- Cowboys -127
- Jets +122
Total
- Over 47.5 (-113)
- Under 47.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Cowboys vs Jets Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in eight of Dallas' last 12 games.
- Dallas is 1-4-1 SU in its last six games.
- Dallas is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games against NY Jets.
- NY Jets is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of NY Jets' last six games.
- NY Jets is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.
Cowboys vs Jets Injury Reports
Dallas Cowboys
- Malik Hooker, S - Doubtful
- Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable
- Tyler Smith, G - Questionable
- Trevon Diggs, CB - Questionable
- Kenneth Murray Jr., LB - Questionable
- Jonathan Mingo, WR - Injured Reserve
- Miles Sanders, RB - Questionable
- CeeDee Lamb, WR - Out
- KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable
- Caelen Carson, CB - Injured Reserve
- Tyler Booker, G - Out
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Out
- Cooper Beebe, C - Injured Reserve
- Perrion Winfrey, DT - Injured Reserve
- John Stephens Jr., TE - Injured Reserve
- Phil Mafah, RB - Injured Reserve
- Payton Turner, DE - Injured Reserve
- Shavon Revel Jr., CB - Out
- Rob Jones, G - Injured Reserve
- Josh Butler, CB - Out
New York Jets
- Braelon Allen, RB - Injured Reserve
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Jermaine Johnson, LB - Questionable
- Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable
- Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured Reserve
- Quincy Williams, LB - Injured Reserve
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured Reserve
- Ja'Markis Weston, DE - Injured Reserve
- Byron Cowart, DT - Injured Reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured Reserve
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve
Cowboys vs Jets Predictions and Picks
Dallas is currently ranked first in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, fifth in points scored, and 31st in points conceded. The Cowboys might be without a lot of their key starters on offense and defense. Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,119 yards and has thrown six touchdown passes and three interceptions. The defense really needs to start making stops at the right times because the offense has been doing their part. Dallas leads the all-time series 8-5, but they are 0-2 against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
New York ranks 29th in passing yards, third in running yards, 19th in points scored, and tied for 28th in points allowed. Fields has been showing a lot of promise with his legs and he will definitely look to run all over that struggling Dallas rushing defense. New York has struggled with penalties and the defense has yet to register a takeaway this season. The Jets are 3-1 in their last four games against the Cowboys and can win this game if they limit the turnovers and match the Cowboys' efficient offense.
Best Bet: Over
Both of these teams rank towards the bottom of the league standings in points allowed, and their red zone defenses haven't done much. The Cowboys are a bit banged up, but can still do well on offense and take advantage of Jets penalties and turnovers. The Jets will try to counter with a good rushing game.