Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees dives into home plate to score a go-ahead run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will play one of the three elimination games of the wild card rounds on Thursday. This series has been everything a fan could ask for, with two hotly contested games, each ending in a save situation. The Yankees got the best of things on Wednesday, thanks to catcher Austin Wells' clutch RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Now it is for all the marbles, and even better, a chance to eliminate a hated rival.

There is pressure, and then there is what Boston starter Connelly Early is facing when he steps to the mound. The 23-year-old will make his fifth career start on Thursday in front of a full house in Yankee Stadium, with his team's season on the line. It is a spotlight that either makes or breaks players, and if his earlier starts are any indication, there is a good chance it could make Early. The lefty has a 2.33 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP through his first four appearances, but it is important to note that two of those starts came against the hapless Athletics, one against a slumping Detroit Tigers team, and another against a mediocre Tampa Bay Rays lineup. The Yankees are a different beast.

The Yankees have a similar lack of experience taking the bump on Thursday. Cam Schlittler is a year older than Early and, more importantly, has 10 more MLB starts under his belt. He has been one of New York's most pleasant surprises this season, posting a 2.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 14 appearances. While he does have the advantage of a friendly crowd, the pressure will also be absolutely immense for the young pitcher, who is still in the midst of his first MLB season.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-147)

Yankees -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Red Sox +150

Yankees -160

Totals

OVER 7.5 (+103)

UNDER 7.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 85-81 ATS this season.

The Red Sox are 50-35 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 31-24-1 when Boston plays an AL East opponent.

The Yankees are 42-43 ATS when they play at home.

The Yankees are 34-36 ATS in games that follow a loss.

The UNDER is 32-21-3 when New York plays a divisional opponent.

Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

No injuries of note.

New York Yankees

No injuries of note.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction and Pick