Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Boston Red Sox will continue their Wild Card matchup with the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Red Sox rallied late in Game 1 and escaped a hairy ninth-inning situation to secure a 3-1 victory on the road. The Yankees now face elimination in front of their home fans against their most hated rival. A loss would do indescribable damage to New York's franchise, while a win only stands to give them a chance at victory in the series finale.

The Red Sox will trust starter Brayan Bello to try to put the Yankees away on Wednesday. Bello has been one of the best pitchers on the team, posting a 3.35 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over 29 appearances this season. Three of those starts came against New York, and the righty largely produced excellent results. Two starts resulted in seven scoreless innings for Bello, while the third saw the Yankees take home a victory after scoring four runs in five frames. He has been largely successful against New York, and a typical outing from Bello might end the Yankees' season if the Boston bats can supply some better offense than they did in Game 1.

The Red Sox will face their second left-handed starter in a row when Carlos Rodon takes the bump. While not quite as successful as Max Fried, Rodon has been nearly equal in quality, earning a 3.09 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 33 starts. He has struggled in his previous games against the Red Sox, but there is no room for error in this start. A bad start would likely mean the end of New York's season, a season-ender that would be one of the most disappointing in Yankees history.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-142)

Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Red Sox +155

Yankees -173

Totals

Over 7.5 (+106)

Under 7.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 84-80 ATS this season.

The Red Sox are 49-34 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 29-24-1 when Boston plays an AL East opponent.

The Yankees are 78-86 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 41-42 ATS when they play at home.

The over is 34-31-4 in games following a New York loss.

Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

No injuries of note.

New York Yankees

No injuries of note.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction and Pick