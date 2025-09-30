Jets Fall to 0-4 After Sloppy Three-Turnover Loss to Dolphins

A messy Sunday saw the New York Jets stumble to a 27-21 loss against Miami. The defeat dropped their record to 0-4 under new coach Aaron Glenn.

"There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can't happen," said Glenn to ESPN.

Glenn joins unfortunate company in Jets history. Only two other coaches - Adam Gase in 2019 and Lou Holtz in 1976 - began with four straight losses.

Things went wrong early. Running back Braelon Allen fumbled at the goal line. Shortly after, Justin Fields coughed up the ball. Then Isaiah Williams botched a kickoff return. Miami turned these mistakes into two quick touchdowns.

The defense hasn't forced a turnover through four games - a streak of futility matched by only four other teams in NFL history spanning nine decades.

Fields had bright moments amid the struggles. He hit 20 passes for 226 yards and threw for a touchdown. After a brief concussion check, he sprinted 43 yards for another score, ending with 81 yards on the ground.

While the run game piled up 197 yards, endless penalties killed drives. Nine offensive flags - five before the snap - marked their second-worst showing in 25 years.

The coaching merry-go-round continues in New York. Six straight full-time coaches have posted losing records since Rex Ryan led a playoff push in 2010.

Glenn arrived in New York after leading Detroit's defense. The team brass picked him to turn around years of losing.