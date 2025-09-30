Eagles’ A.J. Brown Sees Numbers Drop Despite Team’s 4-0 Start

Star receiver A.J. Brown has grabbed just 14 passes for 151 yards in 2025. These numbers look weak compared to his stellar 2023 season where he racked up 1,456 yards.

"I question nothing about his desire to play great football, his desire of being a good teammate, his desire to be here," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to Fox Sports.

Averaging only 10.8 yards per catch this season - far below his career average of 15.6 - Brown's production has fallen off. His best showing came in Week 3 against the Rams: six catches, 109 yards, and a touchdown run to the house.

The Tampa Bay game highlighted Brown's struggles. Despite being targeted nine times, he caught just two passes for seven yards. Things got rocky when Jalen Hurts missed all eight throws his way in the second half.

After that rough game, Brown posted scripture on social media: "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

While the Eagles keep stacking wins, they've been outgained in every game - an odd stat shared only by the 2012 Cardinals, who ended up going 5-11.

Last year was different story. Brown set records with six straight games over 125 receiving yards. Now, he's pushing for the offense to open up, saying players need to "play fast and play aggressive."

This spring, the Eagles backed Brown with a huge three-year deal worth $96 million. His $32 million yearly salary sits just behind CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson, with $84 million guaranteed.