Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

It does not get any better than this. Fate aligned for the Boston Red Sox to face the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round, pitting perhaps the two biggest rivals in the MLB against each other in a high-stakes, incredibly tense atmosphere. The Red Sox will travel to New York to open the series in what promises to be one of the best atmospheres in baseball on Tuesday.

Adding even more to this matchup is the starting pitching duel. Boston starter Garrett Crochet is one of the best arms in the league, as shown by the 2.59 ERA and 1.03 WHIP that he earned during the regular season. However, he has had a couple of bad outings against the Yankees this season, one of which saw him surrender five runs in six innings. New York's lineup has proven itself to be a difficult matchup for Boston's ace, adding considerable intrigue to this game.

Matching up with Crochet is Max Fried, a free-agent acquisition who is proving to be worth every cent the Yankees spent on him. After a start to the season that did not live up to expectations, Fried proceeded to put together a campaign worthy of Cy Young consideration, posting a 2.86 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 32 appearances. The Red Sox have been fairly effective against left-handed pitching, so fans could see two typically sound pitchers run into a little bit of trouble.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-194)

Yankees -1.5 (+171)

Moneyline

Red Sox +117

Yankees -137

Totals

Over 7 (+106)

Under 7 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Sept. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 82-80 ATS this season.

The Red Sox are 22-30 ATS when playing a divisional opponent.

The over is 43-37-1 when Boston plays on the road.

The Yankees are 78-84 ATS this year.

The Yankees are 41-40 ATS when they play at home.

The under is 28-21-3 when New York plays an AL East opponent.

Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B - Day-to-Day.

Jordan Hicks, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera, INF - Out.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

It is a huge stroke of luck to have this game as part of the opening round of the playoffs. The pitching matchup is a thing of beauty, and will, of course, determine which AL East team jumps out to an early series lead. Crochet's struggles against the Yankees are a huge concern, especially since his disastrous start against them came on the road. It is fair to expect New York's lineup to have some measure of success against the lefty on Tuesday.