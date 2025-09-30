Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals
It does not get any better than this. Fate aligned for the Boston Red Sox to face the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round, pitting perhaps the two…
It does not get any better than this. Fate aligned for the Boston Red Sox to face the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round, pitting perhaps the two biggest rivals in the MLB against each other in a high-stakes, incredibly tense atmosphere. The Red Sox will travel to New York to open the series in what promises to be one of the best atmospheres in baseball on Tuesday.
Adding even more to this matchup is the starting pitching duel. Boston starter Garrett Crochet is one of the best arms in the league, as shown by the 2.59 ERA and 1.03 WHIP that he earned during the regular season. However, he has had a couple of bad outings against the Yankees this season, one of which saw him surrender five runs in six innings. New York's lineup has proven itself to be a difficult matchup for Boston's ace, adding considerable intrigue to this game.
Matching up with Crochet is Max Fried, a free-agent acquisition who is proving to be worth every cent the Yankees spent on him. After a start to the season that did not live up to expectations, Fried proceeded to put together a campaign worthy of Cy Young consideration, posting a 2.86 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 32 appearances. The Red Sox have been fairly effective against left-handed pitching, so fans could see two typically sound pitchers run into a little bit of trouble.
Spread
- Red Sox +1.5 (-194)
- Yankees -1.5 (+171)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +117
- Yankees -137
Totals
- Over 7 (+106)
- Under 7 (-115)
Note: The above data was collected on Sept. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Red Sox are 82-80 ATS this season.
- The Red Sox are 22-30 ATS when playing a divisional opponent.
- The over is 43-37-1 when Boston plays on the road.
- The Yankees are 78-84 ATS this year.
- The Yankees are 41-40 ATS when they play at home.
- The under is 28-21-3 when New York plays an AL East opponent.
Red Sox vs Yankees Injury Reports
Boston Red Sox
- Alex Bregman, 3B - Day-to-Day.
- Jordan Hicks, RP - Out.
New York Yankees
- Oswaldo Cabrera, INF - Out.
Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction and Pick
It is a huge stroke of luck to have this game as part of the opening round of the playoffs. The pitching matchup is a thing of beauty, and will, of course, determine which AL East team jumps out to an early series lead. Crochet's struggles against the Yankees are a huge concern, especially since his disastrous start against them came on the road. It is fair to expect New York's lineup to have some measure of success against the lefty on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Fried has been solid in every single outing against the Sox. There is no reason to think a meltdown is imminent, and he has the backing of a home crowd to help calm his nerves a bit. Take Fried to outduel his counterpart and lead the Yankees to a contested, but decisive, series-opening win.