Rutgers Defense Gives Up 1,374 Yards in Four Games as Defense Keeps Faltering

Four games in, the Rutgers defense has fallen apart, giving up a whopping 1,374 yards and 86 points. This shows a big drop in defensive play under Greg Schiano's watch, putting them at the bottom of Big Ten rankings.

"We need to look in the mirror, starting with me," said Schiano to NJ.com.

The team's latest breakdown in Minneapolis showed major problems. Bad tackles and poor pass coverage made things worse. Last season's 58 big plays of 20+ yards now look like a red flag everyone missed.

Injuries have taken their toll. With seven players out - six of them defensive starters - backup players are now forced into key roles, pushing an already weak unit to its limits.

What should be their backbone, the defensive line, can't handle running quarterbacks or stop the ground game. This spells trouble with tough Big Ten games coming up.

Their bowl game hopes are now at risk. After making it two years straight, this year's defensive mess could keep them home in the postseason.

The tackling problems are the biggest issue. Minnesota's Duan Finn ran through defenders like they were paper.

Once known for their tough defense under Schiano, the current numbers tell a different story. Teams move the ball easily, piling up yards and points without much resistance.

Coaches now focus on defense basics. They're working on simple stuff - how to tackle right and contain plays - as they get ready for upcoming games.