New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Hudson River Derby was not a close call the last time New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls met on the pitch. New York City held a 2-0 lead early in the second half that turned into the final score, foreshadowing a fall solstice, at which time the Pigeons have soared well above the Red Bulls in points.

So, why are the New York Red Bulls favored over New York City in the odds on this Saturday's rematch, set to take place at Sports Illustrated Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday?

It's more than just the Red Bulls' home-field advantage. Saturday's hosts are desperate and face potential elimination in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table. Chicago, the team holding on to ninth place ahead of the Red Bulls, has a game in hand on the latter team with only a few rounds left to play.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.25 (-128)

New York City FC +0.25 (+108)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +142

New York City FC +180

Draw +240

Total

OVER 2.5 (-120)

UNDER 2.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls are 3-1-1 in their last five MLS games at home.

NYCFC's loss to Inter Miami snapped a three-game winning streak.

Totals have gone UNDER in 10 out of the last 13 NYCFC-NYRB meetings.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Wiktor Bogacz is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper AJ Marcucci is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.

New York City FC

Defender Nico Cavallo is out with a leg injury.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

The Red Bulls are somewhat unlucky that Saturday's match is a rivalry game. If it was just another date for NYCFC, the Pigeons might play like a hungover team, coming off a 0-4 loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday night. Miami's aging stars were fresher than NYCFC's younger lineup in the loss.

The New York Red Bulls come off a 2-0 win over Montreal that was anything but clinical, featuring 19 fouls given from the Big Apple's desperate club. However, the Red Bulls' midfield will have a rest advantage Saturday, potentially helping Emil Forsberg's team not get caught out of position so often.