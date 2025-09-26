Mets vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Mets enter the final series of the regular season still in the thick of the playoff chase, clinging to the third National League Wild Card spot by one game over Cincinnati and two over Arizona. They open a three-game set with the Marlins tonight in Miami, with first pitch set for Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST at loanDepot Park.

New York (82-77) flew south after an 8-5 win against the Cubs on Thursday, with Francisco Lindor reaching the 30-30 club with his third-inning home run.

Rookie Brandon Sproat (0-1, 3.94 ERA) makes his fourth big-league start for the Mets after getting roughed up for four runs in four innings in his last time out.

He'll face Miami ace Sandy Alcantara (10-12, 5.48), who stifled the Mets in late August by giving up one run over seven innings.

The Marlins (77-82) saw their seven-game win streak snapped in Philadelphia and return home having dropped two straight. Otto Lopez leads Miami with 77 RBIs, while Xavier Edwards is hitting .279. The Marlins will be without left fielder Kyle Stowers, who is on the injured list.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+128)

Marlins +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Mets -127

Marlins +117

Total

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-104)

The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets are 5-5 in their last 10 games, including 1-1 on the road.

The Marlins are 8-2 in their last 10 but just 1-1 at home.

The Mets are 4-4 in their last eight times the team was named favorites.

The Marlins have won five of the seven times they've been set as the underdogs.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Mets' last 15 games.

The over has hit in eight of the last 11 matchups between these two teams.

Mets vs Marlins Injury Reports

Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C —Day to day (hand/wrist).

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Reed Garrett, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (back).

Frankie Montas, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Marlins

Dane Myers, CF — 10-day IL (knee).

Kyle Stowers, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tyler Zuber, RP — 60-day IL (lat).

Anthony Bender, RP — 60-day IL (lower leg).

Mets vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"The Marlins have officially been eliminated from the playoffs, while the Mets still hold the third Wild Card spot in the NL. I don't trust Alcantara to win a meaningless game for the Marlins. The Mets have both a better bullpen and a better offense, and I expect them to get the job done and keep hold of the third Wild Card spot for the NL." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

"New York comes into this matchup with a one-game lead for the final wild card spot in the NL, so this is a huge game for them .... Miami has been very hot over the last two weeks and they are starting Alcantara .... New York is going with Sproat, who has only made three appearances, but wasn't great against Washington last time out. I think this New York team is really feeling the pressure, and I think they could struggle at the plate here. Take the Marlins to win." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place