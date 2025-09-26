Chargers vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to stay unbeaten, while the New York Giants strive for their first victory of the season this Sunday.

The Chargers are 3-0 and just defeated the Denver Broncos 23-20. Los Angeles trailed by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but scored 10 points in the final few minutes. The defense was 11-for-13 on third downs, while the offense won in time of possession. The Chargers turned the ball over twice and were 1-for-3 in the red zone. Quarterback Justin Herbert had a decent number of incomplete throws, finishing 28 of 47 for one score and one interception.

The Giants are 0-3 and recently fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 22-9. New York trailed 9-6 at halftime, but was outscored 13-3 in the second half. The Giants were 1-for-10 on third downs and turned the ball over twice. The red zone defense went 1-for-3, and time of possession was close to equal. Russell Wilson finished 18-for-32 with two interceptions. Wilson and the offense have now scored nine points or fewer in two of their three games this season.

Spread

Chargers -6.5 (-1080)

Giants +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Chargers -284

Giants +247

Total

Over 43.5 (-108)

Under 43.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Chargers vs Giants Betting Trends

LA Chargers is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of LA Chargers' last eight games.

LA Chargers is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

NY Giants is 3-12 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Giants' last six games.

NY Giants is 1-14 SU in its last 15 games.

Chargers vs Giants Injury Reports

Los Angeles Chargers

Elijah Molden, CB - Questionable

Cam Hart, CB - Questionable

Will Dissly, TE - Questionable

Najee Harris, RB - Out

Mekhi Becton, G - Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB - Injured Reserve

Denzel Perryman, LB - Injured Reserve

Eric Rogers, CB - Injured Reserve

Deane Leonard, CB - Injured Reserve

Josh Harris, LS - Injured Reserve

Junior Colson, LB - Injured Reserve

Jordan Oladokun, CB - Injured Reserve

Rashawn Slater, OT - Injured Reserve

Josh Fuga, DT - Injured Reserve

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - Doubtful

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable

Darius Muasau, LB - Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

Graham Gano, PK - Questionable

Chris Board, LB - Injured Reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured Reserve

Rico Payton, CB - Injured Reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured Reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured Reserve

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured Reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured Reserve

Chargers vs Giants Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles ranks second in passing yards, 24th in rushing yards, tied for 14th in points scored and fourth in points allowed. This is the Chargers' greatest start in 23 years, thanks to the ability of Herbert, who leads the league in passing yards. All of their victories were hard-fought and difficult. The Chargers' defense has been excellent in the first half and is fifth in pass defense. Los Angeles aims to reduce turnovers and improve in the red zone.

New York ranks ninth in passing yards, tied for 21st in running yards, 27th in points scored, and 24th in points allowed. The Giants are benching Wilson and starting Jaxson Dart, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Dart will ideally be their long-term option, as he had a successful career at Ole Miss. New York will undoubtedly be more efficient on third down and strive to improve in the red zone. They hung with Kansas City but fell flat in the second half. A solid offensive effort may make things interesting.

Best Bet: Chargers Spread